Cam Newton Shares Thoughts on Dolphins’ QB

As the New England Patriots prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins, they will face a different attack than the one they handled in Week 1.

Still, Cam Newton was asked his thoughts on the Dolphins’ old starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. It was a strange question considering Miami is starting Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback these days. However, the connection was drawn because both Fitzpatrick and Newton are veterans.

Newton: “That’s a Guy I Could Hang Out With”

When Newton was asked about Fitzpatrick, he said he’s never met him, but said he’d always admired the charismatic Ivy Leaguer from afar.

Newton made some references to the veteran’s “FitzMagic” persona and said that he’s looked at him and said, “that’s a guy I could hang out with.”

Newton also complimented Fitzpatrick’s ability to play the position from a cerebral standpoint and says that even he wishes he possessed some of those traits.

Take a listen to the entire interview which came from Newton’s meeting with the press on Thursday.

Newton continues to show class throughout the season. He’s been pelted with criticism (some fair and unfair) from his detractors. Yet, he has maintained a level of positivity and accountability all year–even through a bout with COVID-19.

If nothing else, his leadership and maturity deserve some respect. Fat chance of him getting it unless he throws for 400 yards per game, leads the Patriots to three decisive wins, and somehow guides the team to a playoff berth.

Fitzpatrick Vs. Newton

In case you’re wondering how Fitzpatrick’s career compares to Newton’s, there are some obvious differences. In 16 seasons, Fitzpatrick has thrown for 34,795 yards, 222 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions. He’s played for eight different teams since being drafted in the 7th round out of Harvard back in 2005.

In 10 seasons, Newton has thrown for 31,213 yards, 187 touchdowns, and 118 interceptions. However, he’s also run for 5,257 yards and an NFL quarterback record 69 touchdowns since being selected No. 1 overall in 2011 out of Auburn.

Whenever Newton retires–especially if he doesn’t manage to lead a team to a Super Bowl win, his career will be the subject of lengthy Hall-of-Fame debates.

Sunday’s Must-Win Game

Fitzpatrick doesn’t figure to play on Sunday unless Tagovalioa struggles or God forbid gets injured. As it stands, it’s a must-win game for the Patriots who have to come out on top to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

On Thursday night, one of the team’s vying for a postseason spot, the Las Vegas Raiders, were upset at home in overtime by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders’ 30-27 loss pumped just a touch of life into the Patriots’ postseason hopes as they also own the tiebreaker over Las Vegas.

The Raiders fell to 7-7 with the loss which is what the Patriots’ record will be if they can defeat the Dolphins on Sunday. They will still need more help, but the first step of what would be a miracle happening has taken place.

