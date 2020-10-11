Cam Newton Status: Update On His Availability for Monday’s Game

The New England Patriots won’t have reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore on Monday night when they face the Denver Broncos, but Cam Newton’s status is still unknown.

The Latest on Cam Newton’s Week Availability

As of late Saturday night, after the Patriots’ practice earlier in the day, there was no official word on whether Newton would be activated for the matchup Monday with the Broncos.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Newton and his decision on a starting quarterback for the game, and he was predictably ambiguous.

During his morning conference call, Belichick responded to questions about Newton’s status as followed: “I’m not getting into a bunch of hypotheticals. We’re taking it day by day, hour by hour.”

Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19 over a week ago, didn’t play in last Monday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Newton has reportedly remained asymptomatic, which means he could play on Monday if he has posted consecutive negative test results, that were spaced more than 24 hours apart since initially testing positive.

We don’t know if those tests have been taken or if Newton has been positive or negative. That explains Belichick’s evasive answers, which also might have a touch of gamesmanship as he doesn’t want to show too much of his hand to his opponent.

The Broncos have already had something the Patriots haven’t ahead of the Monday night matchup, and that’s proper preparation. Saturday’s practice was the first of the week for the Patriots while Denver’s practice sessions haven’t been impacted.

In light of this, Belichick isn’t going to give them any information he doesn’t have to divulge.

Rumors Suggest Jarrett Stidham Will Start If Newton isn’t Active

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Friday that the Patriots were leaning toward starting Jarrett Stidham if Newton cannot play.

If Cam Newton is unable to play this week, whenever the Patriots end up playing, Jarrett Stidham would be in line to start I'm hearing. Newton has been taking part in team zoom meetings. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 9, 2020

Stidham came on in relief of Brian Hoyer on Monday and showed some promise.

However, it seems clear the Patriots would feel much more confident with Newton as the quarterback. Newton didn’t practice on Saturday, which could pose a problem, but in a week and year that has been so discombobulated, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the former NFL MVP start with no practice or in-person contact with his team in over a week.

Vic Fangio Says He’s Preparing for Newton to Play

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio isn’t going to allow his team to be caught off guard if Superman is indeed in the building on Monday. He told the press on Friday he is preparing his team as if Newton will play, and they will adjust in the event it is Stidham or even Hoyer at quarterback.

As more information on the Patriots’ quarterback situation becomes available, I will update this article.

