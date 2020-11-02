Cam Newton Answers Trade Deadline Questions and Talks ‘Slippery Slope’

Less than 24 hours after his fumble led to a heartbreaking three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots’ Cam Newton was asked about possible moves at the trade deadline.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cam is Only Worried About His Job

Newton was on for his regular guest spot on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday. Amongst a slew of other questions, Newton was asked if he is paying attention to what the Patriots do, or don’t do by Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Newton made it clear, he’s not focused on any personnel moves. He said:

Man, listen here. That’s the last of my worries. I have no interest in worrying about anybody’s job but my job.

Newton continues to say all the right things, and even on Sunday, his play was trending in the right direction before this happened.

Cam Talks the Slippery Slope

Newton was also asked about the Patriots’ current four-game skid and what he believes has contributed to it. For the first time since the losing streak began, we’re beginning to hear both Newton and head coach Bill Belichick refer to the COVID-19 issues that have impacted the team as a factor.

Newton called the slide a “slippery slope,” but also reiterated that he hasn’t given up, and believes the Patriots need just one win to right the ship.

Looking Ahead to the Monday Night Matchup With the Jets

The Patriots get what should be a break on Sunday. The win-less New York Jets host Newton and Co., and if Sunday’s game against the Bills wasn’t a must-win, this one certainly will be.

The Patriots have to beware. The Jets will likely give their best effort as they, like every other team in the AFC East, still have an ax to grind with the Patriots. New England won’t be able to simply show up and expect to escape with the win.

They won’t get a ton of credit for beating the Jets, but if they’re going to turn things around, they have to start somewhere.

Also Read: