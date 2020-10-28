Cam Newton Trade Talk: Potential Replacement for Injured Pro-Bowler

At one point in the season, the New England Patriots trading Cam Newton seemed like one of the least likely things that could happen. Then, we all realized it was 2020, and that anything is possible this year.

With the Patriots on a three-game losing streak and Newton struggling mightily since returning from the COVID-19 reserve list, there is talk the Patriots could shop him if the team is unable to right the ship.

Cam Newton to the Dallas Cowboys?

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots could look to ship Newton to the Dallas Cowboys who are decimated by injury.

Here’s his explanation:

This could be a long shot, but the possibility can’t be ignored. As noted Sunday, the Cowboys would be crazy not to be interested in Newton. They’re bad, but they’re still in the NFC East race, have a loaded group of skill players, and could theoretically view Newton as a future replacement for Dak Prescott if they can’t extend their franchise quarterback. No, Newton hasn’t put much on tape over the past couple of games that would inspire a potential suitor to offer much draft capital, but maybe the Cowboys would be desperate enough to move on from Andy Dalton. They can’t let their star skill players like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup wallow in obscurity for an entire season.

Obviously, the only way this happens is if the Patriots lose on Sunday, but Newton shows at least a glimmer of what he displayed through the first three weeks of the season.

Behind the Cowboys’ O-line, and with the weapons the team has in the passing game, Newton would be surrounded by as much talent as he’s ever seen in his career.

Because the Cowboys are in such a terrible division, a trade would be like a second life for Newton.

Chicago Could Seriously Use Him as Well

I know the Bears are 5-2 and have two healthy quarterbacks. However, Mitchell Trubisky has been benched, and Nick Foles has some serious arm-strength issues which limit his ability to threaten a defense beyond 25 yards.

Because the Bears are having trouble running the ball, there is no play-action attack, and the offense is perhaps even more stagnant than the Patriots of late.

Newton’s running skills, and while he has struggled throwing the ball, he has more arm strength than Foles has demonstrated this season. The Bears’ offense could use a jolt, and while the system isn’t identical, Newton might still be a match in Chicago.

The Bears probably should have signed Newton to begin with, and while his value isn’t extremely high at the moment, acquiring him via trade could be an example of better late than never.

