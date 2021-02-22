NFL Players React to Viral Cam Newton Video

By now, you’ve likely seen the viral video of a teenager heckling Cam Newton at a 7-on-7 tournament.

The video is pretty shameful on the teenager’s part. While Newton’s epic “I’m rich” response has drawn some ridiculous criticism, the 2015 NFL MVP did a great job exhibiting self-control in a highly disrespectful situation.

Newton posted an extended video to show the full context of the interaction.

Unfortunately, this whole thing was arguably the biggest story on a slow Sunday in sports. Because of the story’s viral nature, many NFL players and Newton’s teammates with the New England Patriots chimed in on the subject.

Newton Has His Peers’ Respect

While it is clear, respect for Newton is not a universal thing. The 31-year-old is still highly regarded among NFL players. Many of them came to his defense and had comments about the video as it spread on social media.

I feel like the younger generation doesn’t realize how much he changed the game- first high school game I played I had a pair of Cam Newton’s on my feet !!! https://t.co/hBMhNdkY27 — Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) February 21, 2021

This is crazy A heisman winner, an NFL MVP, & a 10 year pro hosting a football camp.. and instead of really trying to get something out of it – you clout chase for some weird attention. Kid should be kicked out and grounded indefinitely https://t.co/9fvHMHOqSn — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 21, 2021

Sad how everybody just wanna b viral now a days 🥱 https://t.co/qvsLvGsuNh — Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) February 21, 2021

Cam should’ve asked him to leave. Kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD pic.twitter.com/dKE0pzgnAv — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 21, 2021

Cam you should have sent his ass home https://t.co/SJkUMUMnl5 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 21, 2021

It blows my mind cause im sure that kid wants to be a Heisman trophy winner or a draft pick an Cam did both!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 21, 2021

Cam a better man than me — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 21, 2021

All for likes, and laughs. He probably has a 1% chance of achieving what Cam has. Respect greatness lil boy. — Josh Robinson (@JROB_2one) February 21, 2021

The most common kind of respect has unfortunately become DISrespect. The 💩gets glorified everywhere you turn. Don’t be shocked at what the young kid did to Cam. Try to do something to turn the tide. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 21, 2021

he ain’t triggered social media give kids to say whatever with no respect.. lol boy got in cam shirt 😂 that “i’m rich” having ppl on they feelings 😂 #MVPCam (Cam always been one my favorites) ✊🏾 https://t.co/Sf4FJpkj3q — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 21, 2021

Some attempted to find fault in Newton’s initial approach. Still, most people batted down those erroneous insinuations. Many people on social media appeared to admire the quarterback’s restraint and were sickened by the kid’s actions.

Newton’s response only further shifted the opinion of the public in his favor. That’s something he’s probably not used to these days, considering he seems to be the favorite target for some members of the media and the fans they influence.

Latest Info on Newton’s Status for 2021

Newton will officially become a free agent next month. At this point, it is unclear where he will land. Recent speculation suggests that Newton will return to the Patriots for a second season with the team.

If Newton does re-up with the Patriots, it will be huge news, and it is likely to kick off some of the most spirited debates you’ll see and hear this year. The Patriots do have other options.

There is talk the team could trade for the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo or the Las Vegas Raiders’ Marcus Mariota. New England could also look to other potential free agents like Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, or even Ryan Fitzpatrick. As of now, the only quarterbacks the Patriots have under contract are Jarrett Stidham and Jake Dolegala. Neither appears to be a realistic option to succeed Newton as the team’s starter.

Just as the Patriots have options, Newton does as well. The Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a veteran quarterback.

After signing with the Patriots late in the offseason, Newton has vowed not to make the same mistake this time around. He has said he believes signing with the Patriots late and catching COVID severely derailed his season.

If the Patriots also believe Newton can improve over what he showed last season, there is every reason to think a return is still possible.

