NFC Team Won’t Find ‘Better Option’ Than Cam Newton, Says Analyst

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton still hasn’t found a new home. But according to one NFL analyst, the former NFL MVP could find the right fit in the NFC.

According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the 32-year-old quarterback could find a home in Washington. The Washington Football Team has struggled with finding a quarterback since the Ron Rivera regime began in 2020.

Sobleski explains why Newton is linked to Washington in the first place — due to his previous history playing for Rivera while with the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons.

“The Washington Football Team has been linked to Newton for some time due to his history with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner,” said Sobleski. “The organization danced around the possibility multiple times but hasn’t seemed to show a ton of interest in the 2015 league MVP.”

Sobleski further explains why WFT should take a chance on Newton despite his inconsistent play as of late and the fact that he was cut by the Patriots at the end of the preseason.