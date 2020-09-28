Cam Newton’s Chadwick Boseman Cleats Are Marvel-DC Mashup

When you’re Cam Newton, not even your cleats are basic.

The New England Patriots‘ quarterback wore Chadwick-Boseman-inspired shoes during Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and they were both cool and sentimental.

Paying Homage to the Black Panther Star

Boseman was much more than a movie star to many people. He played roles that were important to African-Americans, and carried himself with dignity and grace while trying to be a presence that gave hope to those who might not have had it otherwise.

Boseman spoke with cancer patients though he kept his own battle with the illness a secret. Thus, when he passed away last month, it was a crushing blow that inspired tributes all over the sports and entertainment world.

Newton’s is just one of many.

The shoes show Superman, who is from the DC universe, holding Black Panther’s (who is a Marvel character) helmet. Of course, Newton couldn’t do anything to hide the Under Armour logo, so the brand was associated with these awesome custom cleats.

Sharp Before, During and After the Game

As you can see, Newton didn’t just dress to impress for the field. He arrived and departed Gillette Stadium in his Sunday’s best.

Take a look at the Ace of Spades card in his hat in the image below.

Means Nothing if You Don’t Win

All the clothes in the world are great, but for an NFL player, the fashion means nothing without the win. Thankfully for Newton and the Patriots, they got the win, and improved to 2-1.

Running back Rex Burkhead had a huge day with nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He was huge in replacement of James White, who is still out after the tragic death of his father last week.

