Cam Newton’s Hat Draws Tons of Attention on Sunday Night

Cam Newton draws a ton of attention on the field and off. He was beaming on Sunday night after he helped the New England Patriots secure a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Newton unleashed an epic celebration in the rain after the win, and as usual, his attire at the post-game presser drew eyeballs.

Twitter Reacts to Cam Newton’s Hat

The first thing that came to my mind when I saw Newton’s hat was the Grand Puba from the Flinstones, but let’s be real, Fred never had that much swag in Bedrock. The local and national media hit Twitter with their own reactions to Newton’s hat.

Cam Newton wore quite the large hat in his postgame outfit https://t.co/9sKPAtfaKR — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) November 16, 2020

Cam Newton rocking quite a victory hat. pic.twitter.com/cG56IoDByA — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) November 16, 2020

Cam Newton and his large hat. pic.twitter.com/ZWJ28TfFhc — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 16, 2020

During the presser, oddly enough, no one asked Newton about his hat, but he did speak at length about the game. He talked about the team putting together an efficient performance and playing winning football. “We’re finding ways to win and that’s pretty much been it,” Newton told reporters after Sunday’s game. “We’re having great weeks of practice and following it up with in-game performance. Coach preached about that and we just have to make sure that we keep doing that and keep moving forward.”

Newton also praised head coach Bill Belichick’s ability to pinpoint what it will take to win every game. Newton admires this skill and foresight from the legendary leader.

“Everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up and I’m beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he’s, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game’s going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that,” Newton said. “I’m extremely impressed with that. But for me, trying to find ways to keep this team in a manageable situation offensively is one of the things that I have to keep doing and keep doing a better job of.”

Lastly, Newton also acknowledged his offensive line’s dominant play. They helped usher an aggressive Damien Harris to a career day. The ground game set the tone for the game.

“If we’re going to win, this is what we’re going to have to do,” Newton said of the offensive line. “And I’m just excited that the offensive line was able to like you said, impose their will and play a great team and this was going to be a great test for us and we knew that and for our guys not to back down, but take it more upon themselves as a challenge, and obviously they did a good job.”

Who’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots will be in Houston to face Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans are 2-7, and suddenly it looks as if the Patriots have a pretty good chance to get to .500 and firmly back in the playoff picture.

