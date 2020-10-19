Cam Newton’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ Came True

It’s been a rough two weeks for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, and at the very beginning of this stretch, the team’s starting quarterback’s “worst nightmare” came true.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Stephon Gilmore Getting COVID-19 Was Newton’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Getting COVID-19 obviously sucks. Thankfully, Newton was asymptomatic and he didn’t experience any adverse physical effects from the virus. However, he did miss some valuable time with his team.

It’s clear, missing the Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and all the practice time leading up to Sunday’s defeat against the Broncos was painful for Newton. However, the thing that seemed to eat at him more than anything was the fact that he may or may not have spread the virus to his teammate Stephon Gilmore.

Newton appeared on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show on Monday morning to discuss the loss and the tumultuous two weeks leading up to Sunday’s game.

The fact that Steph contracted it was my worst nightmare of being like, I would never want to sabotage anything to the slightest degree, because I know what the capability we have of becoming and through it all, we see it, we saw it and got a better understanding of it.

Newton Looking Ahead

Without a question, the fact that Newton and the Patriots had almost no practice time showed. Newton and the entire offense looked rusty and out of sync. Hopes are high that the team can have an entire week of practice as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win Week 7 battle.

The Patriots are fortunate the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, which could lead to the former’s second straight loss. If that happens, it would keep them from widening their lead over New England in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins have crept ahead of the Patriots for now, but few likely believe that team is better than New England.

Newton and Co. must bounce back to restore some respect to their collective name.

Also Read: