Colts QB Accuses Patriots LB of Attacking ‘His Ability to Reproduce’

The Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 win over the New England Patriots was a chippy contest. The Colts’ Carson Wentz took umbrage with something the Patriots’ Matt Judon did on Saturday night in Indy’s primetime win.

Wentz was asked what made him so visibly upset that he sought out Judon after the game, he didn’t want to give a ton of details. Per Joel A. Harrison and Scott Horner of the Indy Star, Wentz explained: “Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides. Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Judon was asked about the brief exchange, and he said: “got mad about something, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”



Judon on his scuffle with Carson Wentz: “I don’t know. Carson is a good guy. He got mad about something and I guess that anger was directed towards me. — Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) December 19, 2021

It is crazy to see a player upset after a win, but Wentz was seemingly really upset what sounds like a direct hit to a sensitive area.

The Patriots Held Carson Wentz in Check

Wentz didn’t have a great game. The Colts won in spite of him, and not because of his performance. He completed 5 of 12 passes, threw one TD and an ill-advised, potentially disastrous interception in the fourth quarter.

Were it not for some mental errors from the Patriots that lead to 8 penalties for 50 yards and a clutch 67-yard TD run from Jonathan Taylor to clinch the game, Wentz wouldn’t have had room to discuss a hit from Judon after the contest.

He would have been too busy answering questions about his interception that led to a Patriots score, and might have been instrumental in what was almost an amazing comeback win.

What’s Next for the Patriots?

Things get real for the Patriots in Week 16. They will rematch the Buffalo Bills in a crucial game in the AFC East race. If the Patriots can come away victorious, they will likely win the division as they will have a 2-game lead, and own the tiebreaker over Buffalo.

If they lose, the two teams will have the same 9-6 record, and the season series will be split. To put it plainly, it will be the biggest game of the year for both teams.

