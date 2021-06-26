Patriots and Steelers Linked in Proposed Trade Involving Promising LB

Is Bill Belichick done wheeling and dealing this offseason? When most think of a trade involving the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021 season, the attention is on Stephon Gilmore.

Perhaps there is a notable move on the way involving another member of the Patriots’ defense. The Patriots have stockpiled the front seven during the offseason, and quite honestly, they may not need Chase Winovich. In fact, NESN’s Doug Kyed called Winovich “expendable” in a recent report forecasting Patriots who might be with the team after training camp.

There could be some truth to that as Bleacher Report’s Chris Roling listed Winovich as the target for a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Would Get Winovich for a Draft Pick

Roling has a deal each team “should” pursue before training camp, and he likes the Steelers offering a fourth-round selection to the Patriots for Winovich. Roling wrote:

Another team that lost some big pass-rushing help this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers could still make some of that back with some savvy maneuvering on the trade market this summer. As expected, the Steelers lost franchise player Bud Dupree on the open market. While his season was cut short by injury, he still had eight sacks over 11 games and continued to be a core piece of the defensive puzzle. Looking across the AFC to a team like New England might be able to help fill that void a bit. Chase Winovich played just 58 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last year but had 5.5 sacks for the second season in a row. After a roster reset, the Patriots might be willing to let a versatile piece like that go for the right price. It’s the type of low-cost move the Steelers are capable of making into a big win on the field given the unit Winovich would join.

Winovich on the opposite side of TJ Ward could be pretty impressive for the Steelers, but would Belichick be willing to let Winovich go?

Patriots Should Do This in a Heartbeat

Around this time of year, fans don’t usually put a lot of stock in draft picks. They are laser-focused on the upcoming season. However, general managers have to look ahead, and while a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft does nothing for the Patriots in 2021, it would be a huge addition to New England’s offseason assets after the upcoming season.

With Josh Uche emerging and the Patriots reacquiring Kyle Van Noy and with the potential of Anfernee Jennings, New England could make the case they are where they want to be at linebacker and as it pertains to edge rushers in their system.

Van Noy is on a one-year deal, but after spending an unhappy year away from the Patriots, there is even reason to believe he might be willing to return for the right deal in 2022. Winovich hasn’t always been in the good graces of the Patriots’ coaching staff, and he could probably benefit from a fresh start.