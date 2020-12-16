Patriots’ Chase Winovich Puts Odd Item Up for Sale on Twitter

The New England Patriots‘ Chase Winovich has a huge personality. He took to Twitter to sell off an item a member of his family didn’t quite take a liking to.

Once injured wide receiver Julian Edelman saw the post, he had to aid his teammate on his quest.

Winovich is Selling a What?

If you follow Winovich on Instagram, you’ve undoubtedly caught a glimpse of the seemingly lovable dog Zeus.

It appears as though Winovich got him for his birthday earlier this year.

Those of us who follow Winovich have literally seen him grow pretty quickly.

Apparently, Winovich is trying to keep Zeus’ weight and fitness in check. Winovich bought Zeus a dog treadmill that he didn’t seem to like very much. Because of that, Winovich tweeted:

I am selling a dog treadmill if anyone is interested. Impressive piece of machinery that unfortunately did not capture Zeus’s heart — Chase Winovich (@Wino) December 15, 2020

A quick Google search shows you can get a dog treadmill for as inexpensive as $87 and as expensive as $1,800. Because Winovich called it an impressive piece of machinery, I’m thinking it’s a higher-end model.

Clearly, Zeus didn’t care about the price tag.

Edelman With the Assist

Edelman is waiting for a chance to come back from a knee procedure and a bout with COVID-19. It would appear his return is coming soon. He’s still plugged in with the team and offered to lend a hand to Winovich in his quest to find a buyer for the dog treadmill.

Can someone please help my good friend Chase out and buy his slightly used dog treadmill? https://t.co/KiKPlewxd2 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2020

Edelman Update

Edelman was said to be a couple of weeks away back on December 6.

If that’s the case, Edelman could return for Sunday’s crucial game against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots played the Dolphins in the season opener. New England won the game 21-11 and Edelman made a nice impact in that game.

He had five receptions for 57 yards and also a rush for another 23. Edelman didn’t find the end zone, but it was his second-most prolific performance of the season. Edelman followed that game up with his best of the season.

On September 20, Edelman exploded for 11 receptions and 179 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. That was the best passing game of the season for the Patriots. Unfortunately, Edelman didn’t seem to come out of the game anywhere close to 100 percent.

He never had more than 35 yards receiving in a game up until he went on injured reserve after the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on October 25.

Can Edelman return and help to spur the Patriots on an improbable playoff run?

“The Path” Has Narrowed

The Patriots’ path to the playoffs was already a slim and unlikely one.

After the Baltimore Ravens pulled off a thrilling 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, the chances the Patriots could reach the postseason got even less likely.

According to Five Thirty Eight, the Patriots now have a 2-percent chance of making the playoffs.

Per @FiveThirtyEight, Patriots now have a 2% chance to make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/bpdTVdAgMi — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 15, 2020

All they can do is control what’s in front of them, but even then, they will need a lot of help. Even Zeus might have a hard time helping the Pats out.

