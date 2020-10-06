Chiefs’ Frank Clark Savagely Trash-Talked Patriots At Halftime [WATCH]

The New England Patriots lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-10 on a rescheduled Monday night matchup that culminated a tumultuous week. The Patriots’ starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list associated with the virus.

Brian Hoyer started in his place and laid an egg in his first-ever start with the franchise he’s spent most of his journeyman career. He was replaced by a slightly more effective Jarrett Stidham, but it was too late and the Patriots lost a game they could have won, and probably would have captured if Newton was on the field.

The team is now 2-2 and a full two games behind the undefeated Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. To add insult to injury, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark dropped a most vicious piece of trash talk on the Patriots at halftime after he came up with a huge sack on a bone-headed play from Hoyer.

Here is the play and a look at what Clark said as the Patriots headed for the visitor’s locker room at the intermission.

Frank Clark Has…Words For the Patriots at Halftime

Here is Hoyer taking an inexcusable sack at the end of the half that cost the Patriots three points, a tie score heading into the second half when they were scheduled to get the ball back. Oh yeah, and he also didn’t realize he didn’t have any timeouts remaining.

With no timeouts left and in FG position, Brian Hoyer takes a sack. That’s how the first half ends. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/FyI5P0LsZE — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2020

As they walked off the field, Clark dropped this NSFW line. If you can read lips…and the translation in the tweet, you’ll get the point.

"Get ya'll pussy asses on that plane." 🤣 And he said it at halftime. LEGEND. https://t.co/I1ruD0xbqR — 85 Sent (@ClayWendler) October 6, 2020

Clark Had a Big Game

In addition to the sack that killed any potential momentum the Patriots would have heading into the second half, Clark had three quarterback hits and four tackles in total. He was a disruptive force who gave Isaiah Wynn issues all night.

Even with Clark’s performance, you have to wonder if he would have had that kind of performance if he had to account for Newton’s size, strength, and mobility. We’ll never know unless the two teams meet down the line in the AFC Playoffs.

Silver Linings Throughout For the Patriots

Despite the loss, the Patriots do have some positives to take away from the defeat. Damien Harris crossed 100 yards in his season debut. N’Keal Harry caught a TD pass, and most importantly, the Patriots’ defense was stout against arguably the league’s best offense.

