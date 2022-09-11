Patriots Red-Flagged Stud Reveals: ‘They Called Me a Troublemaker’

Several NFL teams labeled the New England Patriots‘ Christian Barmore with some unsavory qualities, but headed into his second season, it appears the haters were wrong.

Barmore is set to follow up a strong rookie season with what he and the Patriots hope will be a super-sophomore campaign. The Patriots had to trade up during the 2021 NFL Draft to select Barmore, a player most teams had as the top defensive tackle on the board.

However, Barmore slipped out of the first round primarily because of concerns about his behavior, football IQ, and self-control. In a conversation with the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, Barmore was asked if he uses the teams that passed on him as motivation.

“Yeah, I can say that, yeah,” Barmore said. “But I thank God I’m here because I know that I could … people thought I was off the field (problems) kind of guy, misunderstood kind of guy but they didn’t know who I was. I was just like a real competitor on the field, and just I just love playing the game of football. … They called me a troublemaker, but I was never a troublemaker. I never got locked up in college. I never failed a drug test. I made all my classes. I ain’t never had academic misconduct and I was just someone they didn’t know about because it was all rumors, it was not true. I’m doing the best I can to be here and be the best player I can be for this team and be a good teammate to everybody and be coached.”

According to Bedard, Barmore was said to have red flags in his character.

The only trouble Barmore made in 2021 was for the opposing offense. While Barmore didn’t light up the world with an absurd sack-filled statline as a rookie, he showed great promise with his ability to rush the passer and with his motor.

The 23-year-old tallied 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 9 QB hits as a rookie. The idea is for Barmore to ascend even higher in 2022 and beyond.

Patriots Christian Barmore Could Become an Elite Defender

There is a chance, and perhaps some would argue a good one, that Barmore becomes an elite defensive player in 2022. To do that, Barmore must continue to build his pass-rushing skills. The 1.5 sacks and 9 QB hits are decent numbers for a rookie who only started two games at defensive tackle.

However, he’d ideally like to see his actual sack total closer to where the QB hits mark was in 2021. Barmore is more of a pass-rushing defensive tackle at this point in his career. Barmore might be one of the rare defensive tackles who prove themselves to be effective and dangerous pass-rusher and interior defenders.

An Early Look at the Patriots’ 2023 NFL Draft Needs

The Patriots appear to have struck gold with the selection of Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Because of his presence, it doesn’t appear as though the Patriots will be in desperate need of a defensive tackle in some of the upcoming drafts.

The wide receiver and cornerback positions strike as the positions where the Patriots need the most help. New England is still looking for the kind of receiver who can be the kind of factor that forces an opponent to know where is on the field at all times.

New England could use a cornerback as well. Jalen Mills and Jonathon Jones are seemingly good depth options, but the Patriots are forced to play them against teams’ top receivers. We will learn quickly whether the Patriots’ corners are built for a spotlight.