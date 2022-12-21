Colts Poach Patriots 2021 Draft Pick From Practice Squad

T

he New England Patriots are still reeling from their epic collapse in Week 15 but they also lost a player.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Cameron McGrone off of New England’s practice squad. McGrone missed his first NFL season while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in college. He never ended up playing a regular season game for the Patriots.

What Were the Patriots Saying About McGrone

Prior to Week 14, it looked like McGrone might finally take the field for New England after being activated off the practice squad but he was ruled inactive prior to the game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about not having McGrone on the active roster.

“Yeah, Cam’s had a good year,” Belichick said of the gameday decision. “He missed a little bit of time at the beginning of the year and then had a good stretch there. Then missed a few practices about a month ago or so somewhere in there. Then kind of started to reclimb from there. He’s definitely on a positive track. We weren’t sure how it was going to go there, and we wanted to protect ourselves on that against Arizona, but he’s done a good job for us. If he can continue to stay out there and work hard and improve, then maybe he’ll get an opportunity here before we’re done.”

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh was also excited by McGrone’s ability back in April.

“Excited to see Cam McGrone was able to get on the field a little bit last year, excited to see him be in an expanded role,” said Groh. “He’s kind of an additional draft pick.”

Unfortunately for Groh and Patriots fans, they never got to see McGrone hit the field in a regular season game.

How Did Tom Brady React to New England’s Week 15 Collapse?

After the Patriots loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, everyone had a reaction to the final play of the game that cost New England the win, that includes former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“That was crazy and I was part of the one in Miami in [2018] when we lost at Miami on the Miami Miracle,” Brady said on the “Let’s Go” podcast. “It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game yesterday. It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen. … It’s just a crazy game. I saw Rhamondre [Stevenson] got the ball and it was a great run. I’m sure the Raiders at that point were like, ‘tackle him, tackle him.’ Then they pitched it to Jakobi and Jakobi’s trying to make it happen.

“Then next thing you know, Jakobi got it and in that moment, you might lose your train of thought because you lose what’s really going on in that situation,” he continued. “You think, ‘Oh, someone tossed me the ball, I have to make a play.’ Sometimes that’s the worst thing when you say, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to make a play.’ The play was obviously to go to overtime. That’s sports. It goes from ‘Oh my god, tackle that guy’ to ‘Oh my god, we got the ball’ and then the Patriots are saying ‘Tackle that guy’ and they couldn’t get him on the ground.”