Patriots Take to Social Media With Well Wishes for Seriously Injured Peer

You hate to see any NFL player injured, let alone as seriously as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hurt on Sunday. Prescott suffered one of the nastiest injuries you’ll ever see on a nine-yard run against the New York Giants.

The injury was a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that required surgery Sunday night. In the event, you haven’t seen it, and have the stomach to watch, here is a look at the injury:

WARNING: THIS IS GRAPHIC

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott getting carted off. Joneses embracing. Garrett goes over to McCarthy Leg is not supposed to turn this way (via @_joeyhayden)pic.twitter.com/3NISE6HQEt — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 11, 2020

Patriots Players Show Empathy For a Fallen Peer

In a classy gesture, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman posted this image of Prescott on his Instagram story:

Edelman wasn’t the only Patriots player thinking about Prescott after the tough injury. James White and the McCourty Twins (Devin and Jason) also took to social media to send prayers and well wishes.

Hate to see that 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/m7gtgJLYMT — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for Dak😞 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) October 11, 2020

Prescott Update

The surgery was done on Sunday night and it appears Prescott was in good spirits after the procedure. Needless to say, he’s most likely done for 2020 and will have a long road back to play in 2021.

Dak’s brother Tad posted this image on social media in the hospital with Dak:

It’s been a tough year for Prescott. One of his brothers, Jace committed suicide in April. Amidst an attempt to secure a contract extension and in the heart of the pandemic, Prescott admitted he was suffering from depression.

He was ultimately given the franchise tag which secured a $33 million salary for him in 2020, but it did nothing for his future, which is now in question after such a major injury.

Cowboys Replacement at QB

After Prescott’s injury, the Cowboys turned to former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The veteran came in and helped the Cowboys secure just their second win of the year as they are now in a position to do some damage in the woeful NFC East. The Cowboys prevailed 37-34 and Dalton completed nine of 11 passes for 111 yards.

Meanwhile, everyone is hoping to see Prescott rebound from this setback and get back on the football field. However, his injury might mean he’s played his last down with the Cowboys. Dallas was already seemingly reluctant to offer him the sort of contract he was looking for, and now as he’ll be recovering from a career-threatening injury, there could be more trepidation on the team’s part.

