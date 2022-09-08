Former Patriots Draft Bust Signed By the Eagles

After a disappointing two-year run with the New England Patriots, tight end Dalton Keene has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank.

The Eagles released QB Reid Sinnett, who was #3 throughout camp, from their practice squad. They also released RB La'Mical Perine from the PS. Eagles added TE Dalton Keene [Patriots' 3rd-round pick in 2020] and WR Auden Tate [Bengals' 7th-round pick in 2018] to practice squad.

Keene had visits with several teams before he linked with the Eagles.

Currently, Ourlads has Dallas Goedert, and Jack Stoll as the two highest seated tight ends on the depth chart. Grant Calcaterra is likely a practice squad player, and that’s also where Keene would figure to land–at least in Week 1.

Keene has only been in six games during his NFL career. He’s made 3 receptions for 16 yards. The Eagles are hopeful Keene can accomplish a bit more in Philly.

The Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft Class Hasn’t Been Fruitful

The Patriots didn’t have a first-round pick in 2020, but they did well with their second-round pick, Kyle Dugger. Despite Dugger coming from tiny Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger looks like a future star.

Behind Dugger, the only other pick from 2020 that has impacted sixth-round selection is Mike Onwenu. The others are either out of the NFL, on another team’s practice squad, or still trying to find a niche with the Patriots.

2nd – Kyle Dugger

2nd – Josh Uche

3rd – Anfernee Jennings

3rd – Devin Asiasi

3rd – Dalton Keene

5th – Justin Rohrwasser

6th – Justin Herron

6th – Cassh Maluia

7th – Dustin Woodard

There is still hope that Uche and Jennings will make an impact this season. Uche shows flashes as an excellent speed rusher, while Jennings is a candidate to fill the role vacated by Kyle Van Noy.

Asiasi was released, but he landed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Rohrwasser is a member of the Chicago Bears practice squad. Herron is a reserve offensive tackle for the Patriots. Maluia and Woodard are both out of the NFL. In just two seasons, less than half of the Patriots’ 2020 draft picks remained with the team.

That’s an unfortunate ratio, and when you add in the futility of the 2019 NFL Draft, it equates to a shaky recent draft history for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

With Mac Jones leading the way for the 2021 draft class, along with Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Josh Bledsoe, there is hope for that group. However, other 2021 picks, Ronnie Perkins, Cameron McGrone, William Sherman, and Tre Nixon, look more like misses than hits.

Patriots Could Elevate TE Jalen Wydermyer for Week 1 Vs. Dolphins

New England signed former Buffalo Bills TE Jalen Wydermeyer just before the end of the preseason. They originally cut him to get down to the 53-man limit but wound up bringing him back to the practice squad.

With only Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith set to the active roster, there is a chance the Patriots could elevate Wydermyer as their third tight end. Wydermyer has some upside because of his athleticism, but he also looks like a raw, more unrefined, tight-end prospect.

That profile could keep him bouncing around between practice squads, or he may turn a corner that allows him to upgrade his spot. In any case, don’t be surprised if you see the Patriots look at another tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft as they continue to prioritize a position that they’ve had excellent success with over the years with guys like Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez (on the football field only) and Ben Coates.