2 Patriots Starters Are in Danger of Losing Their Jobs

The starting roles for the New England Patriots’ Damien Harris and Malcolm Butler aren’t set in stone, according to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm.

Rhamondre Stevenson Could Unseat Damien Harris as the Team’s No. 1 RB

According to Edholm, Harris, the Patriots’ leading rusher the past two seasons, and Butler, a returning Super Bowl hero, both have something to prove in training camp this summer.

For Harris, the primary threat to take his job is Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year running back out of Oklahoma showed some flashes of greatness as a rookie when he rushed for 606 yards on 133 rushes and 5 TDs. Harris still paced the Pats in both categories with 929 and 15, respectively, but it’s not hard to imagine Stevenson equaling or eclipsing those totals if given the opportunity.

Edholm suggests the Patriots’ decision to draft not one, but two running backs (Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr.) this spring, “cast doubt” on Damien Harris’ long-term fit with the team. When you also consider Stevenson may have the higher ceiling as a big-play back and a receiver, there is even more reason to believe Edholm may have a point.

There may even be a scenario where Harris is traded to a RB-hungry team ahead of the draft. If Stevenson plays well and finishes the preseason healthy, Strong proves he’s capable of taking on a workload similar to what Rhamondre carried in 2021, and Ty Montgomery proves fit to be the replacement for the injured James White, Harris could be moved for draft assets.

If the Patriots could grab a fourth and a fifth-round pick for Harris, it would have to be considered a strong deal. That’s one potential scenario to watch as training camp and the preseason unfold.

Malcolm Butler’s Struggles in Training Camp Could Lead to a Demotion

In Butler’s situation, a demotion could be based on the quality of play during training camp. According to reports referenced by Edholm, Butler has been torched by the Patriots’ new No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker. Butler sat out the 2021 season during a temporary retirement but returned to football and Foxborough this offseason.

There may be some rust or slippage in his game. In any case, strong play from Terrance Mitchell, Jalen Mills, rookie Jack Jones, Johnathon Jones, Joejuan Williams, and even rookie nickel back Marcus Jones could be bad news for Butler’s snap counts this season. Don’t put it past Belichick to trade or release Butler.

However, it seems less likely, considering New England’s biggest question mark is likely at the cornerback position. Butler is more apt to be demoted than outright traded or released.

Patriots Notes and Quotes

Mack Wilson Sr.: “I See Why The Organization Has Been So Successful”

The former Cleveland Browns linebacker was traded to New England in exchange for Chase Winovich. Wilson has been performing well during training camp, but he seems enthused about playing for the Patriots.

During an interview with NFL.com’s D’Angelo Hall, Wilson said, “I see why the organization has been so successful.” Wilson has a great chance to make a mark in a new-look Patriots defense.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!