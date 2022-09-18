Patriots RB Damien Harris Provides Update After Injury Scare

T

he New England Patriots picked up their first win of the season in Week 2 but they almost suffered a massive loss.

Towards the end of the victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris scampered for a five-yard run to secure the win, but the running back was slow to get up off the ground after being tackled. Harris also limped off the field.

But after the game, the running back was all smiles and wasn’t worried at all about possibly missing any time due to injury.

“I’m fine, dog! Look at me, I’m fine!” Harris told media members after the win.

After a mediocre Week 1, the running back had a much more successful performance in Week 2. Harris tallied 71 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts per Pro Football Reference. That brings his season total to 119 total rushing yards along with the single touchdown.

With a week to recover from any bumps or bruises, Patriots fans will be expecting to see Harris when Week 3 arrives.

Who Did Harris Shoutout in his Postgame Press Conference?

Sunday was a special day for the Patriots organization. It was the 500th game for owner Robert Kraft. The man who brought football back to life in New England seems destined for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Harris made sure to give a shout out to the owner after the win.

“Shout out to Mr. Kraft, his 500th game as the owner of the New England Patriots,” he said. “This is a big day for our entire organization and the entire franchise so it was great that we get a win on such a special day.”

The owner was presented with the game ball in the locker room in Pittsburgh by head coach Bill Belichick.

Offensive Line Gets Praise

With Harris having a successful Sunday along with Mac Jones throwing for over 250 passing yards and a touchdown per Pro Football Reference.

Part of the reason for that success was the play of the offensive line. The unit received plenty of praise after the Week 2 win.

“Just a great team win. It wasn’t one phase of the game,” Jones said. “(The) offensive line played amazing, (I) didn’t even really get hit. Hats off to them. Run game, pass game, they made it work. So that was something I was really proud of.”

David Andrews added that it was pleasing for New England to finish the game on the ground and show what the offensive line is capable of.

“The offensive line, man,” Andrews said. “We got to third-and-three at the end of the game right there, you are thinking, ‘Oh man, I hope they call a run here.’ Then we went back to it and finished it. As an offensive line, it felt really good to finish the game that way, and come out of here with a W.”

New England will face a major test with the Baltimore Ravens coming to Gillette Stadium but if Harris and the offensive line continue to play well, the Patriots can get above .500 for the first time this season.