Damien Harris Destroys Jets Defense on Signature Run [WATCH]

Talk about a rebound.

A week after the New England Patriots’ Damien Harris cost his team the game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the running back came back in Week 2 to put a stamp on a dominant 25-6 win over the New York Jets. Harris’ explosive and relentless 26-yard TD run was the signature play of the Patriots’ victory.

Harris didn’t eclipse the 100 yard rushing mark as he did last week in the loss, but he did accomplish 2 things he failed to do against the Dolphins. He scored a TD and won the game.

He’d likely trade the 100-yard game for the 62 he had against the Jets along with the score and the W every week. As you might expect, Twitter was up in arms over Harris’ beast-mode run.

Twitter Reacted to the Huge Run From Harris

NESN’s Adam Pellerin was moved to reference Marvel Comics’ The Incredible Hulk to convey Harris’ savage ownership of the Jets’ defense on the TD run.

This is one of my all-time favorite scenes from a Marvel movie.

What Damien Harris did to the Jets defense: #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rdF6HmW6Mt — Adam Pellerin (@adampellerin) September 19, 2021

Boston 25 Sports’ Butch Stearns marveled at Harris’ run, but he also caught a glimpse of rookie quarterback Mac Jones getting involved in he finish of the play.

Take a look at Stearns’ tweet; That’s Jones pushing the pile at the end to help ensure the score. The rookie QB is a football player, and I mean that in the most complimentary sense of the term.

Wow. What a #TD run for #damienHarris and #macJones in there pushing the pile to get him@in the end zone 19-3 #patriots pic.twitter.com/mNSpo41S6K — Butch Stearns (@ButchStearns) September 19, 2021

WPRI’s Taylor Begley recognized how big this run was for Harris considering the huge fumble he’d had last week against the Dolphins.

Damien Harris with a redemption play right there #Patriots — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) September 19, 2021

Mike D’Abate of Sports Illustrated loved the “toughness” Harris showed, but he also pointed out an important factor in the play. The Jets missed about 1,000 tackles on this run. Excuse the hyperbole, and I don’t mean to discredit Harris’ effort, but yeah, there were some squandered opportunities on this play.

Harris showing TOUGHNESS! And he deserved that capitalization. Great run off the missed tackle and Harris carries it in for a 26-yard run. Folk misses the ExPoint… Pats 19, Jets 3#Patriots #NEvsNYJ #ForeverNE — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) September 19, 2021

USA Today’s Doug Farrar pointed out a similar effort from the Cleveland Browns Demetric Felton which happened almost simultaneously with Harris’ run.

Which one was better?

Damien Harris and Demetric Felton with perfectly sequenced amazing back-to-back plays. pic.twitter.com/0HHDn6hWBa — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 19, 2021

Harris showed great resilience after a tough opening week. After hearing his comments following the fumble, we shouldn’t be surprised he played well.

Damien Harris Talked About Rebounding From His Week 1 Fumble

Harris was a guest on WEEI’s Gresh and Keefe Show and he talked about what he needed to do to bounce back from the fumble that cost the Patriots the Week 1 meeting with the Miami Dolphins.

Harris said:

It sucked. You never like to lose, obviously, but there’s a lot of football left to play. You can’t spend time lingering on what happened before. It’s in the past. That was last Sunday and we have a new challenge this week. We’re playing a great New York Jets team, so we’re just trying to look forward and see what we can learn from last week and just improve.

Way to look forward and we can all agree the improvement showed up big time.