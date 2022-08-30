Former Patriots Defensive Tackle Cut by Kansas City Chiefs: Report

A former member of the New England Patriots has been cut by the Kansas City Chiefs as teams across the NFL trim their roster to 53 players.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that Danny Shelton was being cut by the Chiefs on Tuesday. Shelton joined Kansas City in August.

Chiefs have released veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Last season, Shelton played for the New York Giants and appeared in 13 games. The defensive tackle tallied 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks per Pro Football Reference.

How Did Shelton Perform in New England?

Shelton’s time in New England was a successful time for both the player and the team. The defensive tackle played 29 games and was able to record 82 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Most importantly, Shelton was able to win a Super Bowl ring while with the Patriots, the only one of his career so far.

At 29 years old, Shelton still has some gas left in the tank. It will be interesting to see where he ends up and how long he remains a free agent.

Did The Chiefs Cut Another Former Patriot?

Shelton wasn’t the only former Patriot that Kansas City cut. Josh Gordon found himself on the chopping block as the Chiefs trim down their roster. Tom Pelissero was the first on the news.

“Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning,” Pelissero tweeted. “But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out.”

The former All-Pro played in 12 games last season and caught 5 passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and 1 touchdown, per Pro Football Reference. Even with the loss of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have a quality group of wide receivers featuring JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson projected to make the cut.

“Appreciate all the Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”

Gordon spent two years in New England and racked up 60 receptions for over 1,000 yards and four touchdowns. The wide receiver has played in just 45 games over the last eight seasons in what can only be described as a rollercoaster of a career. Gordon has been suspended multiple times in his career for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Fans on Twitter had plenty to say about the Chiefs decision to cut Gordon.

“Picture of class in New England and Seattle after that, problem is he isn’t fast enough anymore but teams sign him & whip their fans into a frenzy like they got jacked Jerry Rice. 2012 was 10 years ago & Josh, bless his heart missed about 5 of them,” a user wrote.

So it will be interesting to see where these two former Patriots end up or could their careers be coming to an end?