Former Assistant Coach Named to Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots Hall of Fame has a new member as Patriots owner Robert Kraft has used his executive privilege for just the fourth time since the Hall of Fame was established.

At Thursday’s Patriots Hall of Fame Committee meeting, Kraft announced that offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia would be a 2023 inductee in the contributor category. The coach received a standing ovation after the decision was announced in front of Scarnecchia who is a member of the committee.

“Dante Scarnecchia is recognized as one of the greatest assistant coaches of all time,” said Kraft. “He is the first Patriots assistant coach to receive this honor and I can’t think of a more deserving person. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who made greater on-field contributions over his 34 seasons with us, which propelled us to 10 of our 11 Super Bowl appearances and helped us claim five of our six Super Bowl championships. He earned the respect of his fellow coaches and players, many of whom credited Dante for making them the best they could be. I am proud that his legacy will be preserved in our Hall of Fame forever.”

Scarnecchia will join William H. “Billy” Sullivan, Jr., Gil Santos, and Tracy Sormanti as the only other contributors in the Hall of Fame.

Dante Scarnecchia had an Impressive Career With the New England Patriots

Scarnecchia spent 36 years in the NFL and 34 seasons with the Patriots (1982-88, 1991-2013, 2016-19).