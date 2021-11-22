Patriots Captain Called Biggest Week 11 Loser

It is rare to see New England Patriots captain and offensive line stalwart David Andrews called out for poor play, but that’s exactly what happened following the team’s 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

Ryan Spagnoli of Pat’s Pulpit dropped his weekly winners and losers piece and Andrews was the only player to fall under the latter category. Spagnoli wrote:

It is hard to get on David Andrews due to his consistency and leadership amongst the offensive line, but he was flagged for two holding calls last night. One of them negated a monster run from Rhamondre Stevenson that would have put the Patriots in the red area. Andrews has been one of the best center across the league all season long, and we’re sure he will bounce back next week and continue to lead the league’s top O-line.

Even with Andrews’ struggles, I’m sure he will take this performance in stride. The Patriots have found themselves back in first place in the AFC East. It’s a spot they haven’t been in since the early weeks of the 2020 season. With a huge contest coming up in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots could be in a position to make an even bigger statement.

Patriots Restructured Offensive Line

Before the season started, most believed second-year O-Lineman Mike Onwenu would be a starter at either guard or tackle, but he has been supplanted by Ted Karras and the resurgent Isaiah Wynn. With Trent Brown returning to the lineup after injuring his calf in Week 1, the Patriots have a new, but effective mix of big uglies up front.

Onwenu is now the sixth O-Lineman, which gives New England excellent depth on the crucial unit. While Andrews struggled against the Falcons, be prepared for him, Wynn, Brown, Karras and the underrated Shaq Mason to come back with a vengeance against the Titans in Week 12.

What’s On the Horizon for the Patriots?

The Patriots are now in first place and believe it or not, they could find themselves in the top spot in the AFC after Week 12. They must defeat the Titans and they need the Cleveland Browns to knock off the Baltimore Ravens, but the chance is there.

Here is a look at the rest of the Patriots’ schedule as well as the results of their 11 games so far this season.

New England Patriots (7-4) 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 – vs. Miami Dolphins 17, New England Patriots 16

Week 2 – New England Patriots 25, at New York Jets 6

Week 3 – New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13

Week 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, New England Patriots 17

Week 5 – New England Patriots 25, at Houston Texans 22

Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys 35, New England Patriots 29 – OT

Week 7 – New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13

Week 8 – New England Patriots 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Week 9 – New England Patriots 24, at Carolina Panthers 6

Week 10 – New England Patriots 45, Cleveland Browns 7

Week 11 – New England Patriots 25, at Atlanta Falcons 0

Week 12 – Tennessee Titans at 1 pm ET – CBS – November 28

Week 13 – at Buffalo Bills at 8:15 pm ET – ESPN – December 6

Week 14 – Bye Week

Week 15 – at Indianapolis Colts Time TBA – December 19

Week 16 – Buffalo Bills at 1 pm ET – CBS – December 26

Week 17 – Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 2

Week 18 – at Miami Dolphins at 1 pm ET – CBS – January 9

