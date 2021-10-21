DeMar DeRozan Buys Bulls Legend’s Ex-Wife’s Old Mansion for $4.5 Million

If DeMar DeRozan plans to reach a level of greatness in a Chicago Bulls uniform, he may as well live in a home once owned by someone connected to the greatest player in franchise history.

OK, that was a stretch from a connection standpoint, but DeRozan did just buy a mansion in Chicago’s River North neighborhood from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan for $4.5 million, per the Chicago Tribune’s Bob Goldsborough.

Based on the Bulls’ preseason and now regular season record, it appears DeRozan is settling in nicely.

DeMar DeRozan Almost Went Home Rather Than Signing With Chicago

DeRozan spent the last three seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs after the Toronto Raptors traded him in the deal that landed them Kawhi Leonard.

DeRozan was a free agent this offseason and the Compton, California native had talks with both the Los Angeles Lakers and L.A. Clippers. He recently admitted in an interview with the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green on behalf of Bleacher Report on a segment called Chips, that playing for one of his hometown teams was his first option.

Take a look at the interview, it’s strong and excellent way for Bulls fans to get to know DeRozan in the event they were unfamiliar with his personality.





DeMar DeRozan Thought About Joining The Lakers or Clippers | FULL INTERVIEW (Chips) DeMar DeRozan talks about writing a new chapter with the Bulls, details how he heard about the Raptors trade and stresses the importance of being more open about mental health 🗣 Watch the full “Chips” interview with Draymond Green now. 0:00 – 0:35 – Intro 0:36 – 1:35 – “I wanted to come home” 1:36… 2021-10-18T16:09:57Z

DeRozan said going to L.A. was “a real possibility,” and “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t want to go home.” Still, DeRozan said the Bulls were always in his top 5.

Top-5 isn’t bad, so Chicago shouldn’t be in their feelings about not being DeRozan’s top choice. At the end of the day, no one will care where DeRozan had the Bulls ranked his list if he helps lead them back to the playoffs or the NBA Finals.

So Far, So Good as the Bulls Opened the Season With a Win

We’re not sure how much time DeRozan has spent in his new house, but him and his new teammates got the regular season off on a winning note on Wednesday.

After posting a perfect 4-0 record in the preseason, the Bulls defeated the Detroit Pistons on the road 94-88. The Bulls were led by Zach LaVine who picked up where he left off after a stellar 2020-21 season.

LaVine had 34 points and 7 rebounds. DeRozan was strong as well, though he did miss a ton of shots close to the rim that he normally makes. Still, he finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. He also sank a clutch three-pointer from the top of the key with 6:50 remaining. The Bulls were trailing by four at the time and DeRozan’s long bomb dropped the deficit to one.

Chicago would outscore the Pistons 13-6 to finish the game and secure the win. The Bulls didn’t play well offensively, but they were still able to pull out a victory that probably wouldn’t have happened with last year’s roster. Thankfully, DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and others are on-hand to give LaVine the help he didn’t really have last year.

Perhaps DeRozan will be hosting a few victory parties for the team at his new house this season.

