Patriots Urged to Target ‘Cornerstone’ of Championship Defense

The New England Patriots defense has its strengths and weaknesses. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton called the “boundary cornerback” position the team’s “biggest offseason need.”

Moton has his eye on collegiate star Derion Kendrick, who helped the Georgia Bulldogs win the National Championship this past season.

“Even if the Patriots re-sign J.C. Jackson, they’ll need an upgrade over Mills and Williams,” Moton said. “New England can target a cornerstone of Georgia’s stifling defense in Derion Kendrick.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior had a fantastic final year in school. Kendrick had 4 interceptions in 2021 and 24 solo tackles in 15 games. His ability to contain elite receivers on the outside should make him attractive to the Patriots.

“Kendrick has great footwork and quickness when he’s on the hip of a receiver downfield—not many wasted steps while matched up with his assignment. The former Bulldog boosted his stock this past campaign, recording four interceptions. The Patriots can use him in man coverage on the outside.”

The NFL Draft figures to have multiple cornerbacks available who can help the Patriots, but Kendrick might be one who is best suited for New England. He played wide receiver in high school and those skills have arguably given Kendrick some of the better ball skills of any prospect in the draft at his position.

The possibility of playing Kendrick and Jackson at corner should sound enticing to the Patriots.

Patriots Defense Needs Speed

The key physical trait the Patriots must focus on this offseason–whether they are looking for help in the draft, free agency or a trade–is speed. The team was just too slow at most positions on the defense.

Plugging in a dynamic athlete or two, or three on defense could make a huge difference. Kendrick not only has the winning pedigree that is often attractive to pro teams, he also has the kind of athleticism the Patriots should covet.

Franchise-tagging should still be the move for the Patriots with J.C. Jackson, and if they do, looking to draft a player like Kendrick is smart. If Jackson continues to perform at a high level, perhaps the Patriots will choose to award him an elite-level contract.

That’s unlike New England, so what might be a more likely outcome is the Patriots keep Jackson around for 2022, while Kendrick or another rookie hopefully becomes a top-level performer.

That would make Jackson easier to walk away from in 2023.

Other Options For Patriots to Increase Speed on Defense

Washington’s Kyler Gordon is another name Patriots fans should get to know as we move closer to the NFL Draft. The Washington Huskies star is considered a higher-level prospect than Kendrick–at least before the NFL Combine–and the Patriots might like him more over Kendrick.

Gordon didn’t prove himself to be as prolific when it comes to generating turnovers as Kendrick, but he’s physically a bit stronger. Gordon is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft by The Draft Network, and ESPN’s Todd McShay penciled him in to the Patriots with the No. 21 pick in the first round.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Patriots go for a guy like Kendrick later in the draft–especially if they consider him more of a winning player from a mental-makeup standpoint.