Patriots Mentioned as Potential Landing Spot For Recently Released WR

The New England Patriots didn’t go after a playmaking-WR at the trade deadline, but would they entertain signing a veteran WR who was recently released?

CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley discussed a couple of names, including DeSean Jackson. Hurley wrote:

The available player is DeSean Jackson, the veteran burner who asked the Rams to release him after he’d taken less than 20 percent of the team’s offensive snaps through eight games.” Jackson’s speed was once a game-breaker for defenses, but it appears the Rams questioned if he still has that impact on the field. Hurley addressed that concept as well. He said: “It’s fair to wonder whether Jackson can be an impact player. He’s 34 (he’ll turn 35 on Dec. 1), and he played in just 18 games in the previous three seasons. He does have a 75-yard catch this year, and he had an 81-yard reception last year, proving he’s still got the jets that made him a three-time Pro Bowler. But he’s also caught just 31 passes (for 616 yards and four touchdowns) since 2019, evidence that he’s not a consistent performer at this stage of his career. That being said, might the deep threat of Jackson open up some plays for the Patriots’ offense a few times a game?

A Closer Look at DeSean Jackson’s Recent Production

To say that Jackson was seldom used with the Rams is an understatement. Through the first 7 games of the season, Jackson didn’t start a game, and he was only targeted 15 times making 8 receptions for 221 yards and a TD.

Granted, the one score was a 75-yard bomb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is a look at the play:





Desean Jackson 75 Yard Touchdown catch!! He’s back baby!! | Rams vs Buccaneers 2021-09-26T22:09:29Z

The catch was the ninth in Jackson’s career of 75 yards or more. He has a total of 57 TDs as a receiver to go with 620 receptions and 10,877 yards. However, he’s 35 years old and it is fair to suggest he’s likely way past his prime. Does that mean he can no longer help an NFL team, and more specifically the Patriots?

Where Would DeSean Jackson Fit as a Patriots WR?

As you can see from the 75-yard connection with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Jackson still has some impressive wheels. He’d likely be the Patriots’ best deep threat if signed.

New England is likely in a position to offer Jackson a lower-cost deal, which would equate to a low-risk, but potentially high-reward signing.

Considering the Patriots weren’t all that aggressive around the trade deadline, it would make sense if that took a shot at adding a potential impact player like Jackson to serve as a weapon for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

