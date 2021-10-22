2 Patriots Named as ‘Ideal Trade Target’ For Needy NFL Teams

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, November 2 at 4 pm ET. Expect the New England Patriots and other teams to be the subject of trade rumors leading up to that final minute.

As teams try to position themselves for a postseason run or to stockpile draft assets, the Patriots might be able to find a way to get involved–no matter where they are in the AFC East standings.

One NFL analyst listed two intriguing Patriots offensive players as “ideal trade targets” for some needy NFL teams.

Devin Asiasi

According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, second-year tight end Devin Asiasi should be available and the Houston Texans should be interested.

Sobleski wrote:

The Houston Texans are sellers, not buyers. A potential firesale may be forthcoming, and no one on the roster is safe. However, a few possibilities could pique Nick Caserio’s interest as the general manager continues to rebuild the floundering franchise. Caserio served as the director of player personnel for the New England Patriots when the franchise chose tight end Devin Asiasi in the third round of the 2020 draft. He didn’t flourish in year one, and the Patriots decided to make significant free-agent investments in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry this past offseason. Asiasi is now an afterthought, though he could still be valuable in Houston, where the team doesn’t have a receiving threat at the position. Jordan Akins and Pharaoh Brown have 21 combined receptions.

The Patriots thought highly of Asiasi when they drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He struggled to make an impact as a rookie and after New England spent big on free-agent tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith this offseason, it was clear Asiasi would have an uphill climb to get into the team’s rotation.

The 24-year-old has yet to be active for a single game this season and it seems clear, he needs afresh start if he’s ever going to make an impact. The Texans are thin at tight end so it might be the perfect opportunity for Asiasi to get the reps he needs.

N’Keal Harry

Sobleski has also found a potential home for N’Keal Harry. He identifies the Detroit Lions as a potential landing spot for the former first-round pick.

Sobleski wrote:

The Detroit Lions desperately need help at wide receiver, and N’Keal Harry wants out of New England. Kalif Raymond currently leads the Lions’ wide receivers with 219 yards. In total, 63 wide receivers have more than the Lions’ WR1. To be fair, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift are the team’s top two targets, but they could use more help on the outside. Harry formally asked to be traded from the Patriots in July. Either the team didn’t like potential offers or didn’t find any suitors at the time. He did suffer a shoulder injury during training camp and is just now working himself back into the mix. However, the Patriots already have Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers. Detroit would provide far more opportunities to see if Harry can actually play.

With Stephon Gilmore traded to the Carolina Panthers, Harry is easily the Patriots whose name comes up most often in rumors. Harry was selected in the first round back in 2019, but he has failed miserably in efforts to find a role.

It’s time for New England to cut their losses and if that means shipping him off to Detroit for the best possible offer, the Patriots need to pull the trigger.