Patriots Former Third-Round Pick Predicted to Be Released

The New England Patriots used a third-round pick on Devin Asiasi back in 2020, but he has been mostly disappointing throughout his two-year NFL career. He’s entering his third season in the NFL and hoping to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.

However, Phil Perry of NBC Sports predicts the Patriots will release him before the beginning of the regular season.

Perry states, “Devin Asiasi has had too many shaky moments when the ball hits his mitts. He dropped one of Bailey Zappe’s best throws of camp earlier in the week.”

Asiasi’s play through his first two seasons hasn’t built him a ton of cushion for a poor performance in camp. Iffy hands are a no-no for a team looking to establish as many weapons as possible for a young franchise quarterback like Mac Jones.

A Second Opinion on Devin Asiasi’s Chances of Making the Patriots’ Roster

While Perry doesn’t like Asiasi’s chances of sticking with the Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN thinks the soon-to-be 25-year-old (his birthday is August 14) will be Bill Belichick’s third tight end behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Perry’s projected 53-man roster has only three tight ends, which might be a little too limiting for a head coach like Belichick.

Cox recognizes Asiasi’s shortcomings but still believes he’s done enough to make the opening week roster. Cox states, “Asiasi hasn’t been perfect in camp, but he’s clearly outperformed [Dalton] Keene, who still cannot seem to stay healthy, and [Matt] Sokol. With the Patriots expected to utilize much more two-tight end sets this season, they need some depth at the position in case of an injury to Henry or Smith.”

Examining the Patriots’ Depth at Tight End

Depth is so important at almost every position in the NFL. It is difficult to imagine the Patriots allowing Asiasi to walk while moving forward with just Henry and Smith, especially considering both men have battled injuries of their own. Henry played in all 17 games in 2021, but he missed a total of 22 from 2018-20. Smith was banged up a good portion of the 2021 campaign and is looking for his own bounce-back season after struggling to live up to the 4-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2021.

Smith had the lowest production he’s had in the NFL since 2018 last season. His 28 receptions for 294 yards and a TD were a far cry from what New England hoped to get from their talented tight end.

Asiasi’s career production has been all but non-existent. In two seasons, Asiasi has played in just 10 games, including just one appearance in 2021. For his career, Asiasi has only managed to haul in 2 receptions for 39 yards and a TD. He needs to show exponential growth if there is the hope of salvaging something from the career of a player who was held in high regard coming out of UCLA in 2020.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Asiasi wasn’t the only tight end they selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft who hasn’t panned out. Keene has been even less productive and hasn’t been able to stay healthy. His current injury will almost certainly eliminate any chance he might have made the roster.

If Perry is right, the Patriots will be cutting loose two tight ends they envisioned becoming major contributors to their offense after just two seasons.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Patriots-related breaking news, rumors, content, and more!