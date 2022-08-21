Patriots Release Rookie and Veteran Defensive Backs

The cutdown to 53 players continues in Foxborough. The New England Patriots released rookie defensive back Devin Hafford and Jalen Elliott on Saturday.

Neither player had been with the Patriots for the entire training camp, and both were considered longshots to make the 53-man roster.

Hafford, who had two separate stints with the Patriots this offseason, was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tarleton State in May. The 24-year-old was released but then re-signed earlier this month. Hafford spent six seasons with Tarleton State and had a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL before finding a temporary home with the Patriots this spring.

Elliott, who is also 24, began camp with the Detroit Lions before he was released in May. The Lions had originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Michigan. He’d spent his entire rookie season on the Lions’ practice squad, but he was elevated in 2021 for two games before he was signed to Detroit’s 53-man roster. He played in eight games for Detroit, but the Lions did not maintain his services. Despite his ties to former Lions head coach and current Patriots assistant Matt Patricia, Elliott did not stick in New England.

Dalton Keene Released

As expected, the Patriots have been making some tough decisions regarding their roster as we move closer to the 53-man roster limit. On Sunday, 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene was released.

The talented but oft-injured tight end has never been healthy enough to prove his worth. Various injuries have limited Keene to just six games since he was drafted 101st overall by the Patriots out of Virginia Tech. Originally, Keene and fellow third-round draftee and tight end Devin Asiasi were supposed to recreate the on-field magic New England enjoyed when it paired Rob Gronkowski with Aaron Hernandez.

Unfortunately, neither Keene nor Asiasi has been able to make the kind of impact the team had hoped to see when they made both men Day 2 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Asiasi is still holding on to his roster spot for the moment. He has shown more than Keene, which explains his remaining on the team. Asiasi might also have a better shot at sticking with Hunter Henry, nursing some injuries through the preseason and training camp.

Other Potential Patriots Releases

The Patriots have four players who are scheduled to be restricted free agents at the end of the upcoming season. Those players could be prime candidates for release just before the 53-man roster is made final.

The four players are cornerback Myles Bryant, offensive tackles Yodny Cajuste and Yasir Durant, and running back J.J. Taylor. Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan ran a poll asking his followers which of the players they predicted would make the 53-man roster.

The Patriots have 4 players who will be RFAs in 2023 IF 2022 is an accrued season for them. They are Myles Bryant, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant and J.J. Taylor. How many of them will be on the Pats Week 1 roster? — Miguel Benzan Patriots Equals 5,477,214 (@patscap) August 21, 2022

Very early on in the poll’s run time, more than 50% of the people polled believed two of the four players would make the 53-man roster. In my more specific prediction, I’d say three of the four would remain, with running back J.J. Taylor as the odd man out.

Bryant has flashed in coverage and as an option in the return game. That and his general athleticism should give him an edge over the versatile but undersized and less-than-spectacular Taylor.

The Patriots’ offensive tackle depth is already in question, so it would be difficult to imagine Bill Belichick letting Cajuste or Durant walk.