Patriots Veteran Admits: ‘Sunday, I Played Terrible’

Devin McCourty always does two things: keeps it real and classy.

On Thursday, McCourty shared a pretty candid breakdown of his play in the New England Patriots‘ 25-22 win over the Houston Texans. In short, McCourty doesn’t think he played very well.

Devin McCourty Says He Played ‘Terrible’

During the latest episode of Double Coverage, McCourty’s podcast with his twin brother Jason, the former Pro-Bowler said:

“Sunday, I played terrible. Probably one of the top-five worst games that I’ve played since being on the Patriots. I’m not going to get mad — like, you can’t. It is what it is.”

McCourty wasn’t the only member of the Patriots secondary whose performance left a lot to be desired. J.C. Jackson, Johnathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and others each had some less than sparkling moments against the Texans. Thankfully for the Patriots, the front seven, led by “The Dude With the Red Sleeves” aka Matthew Judon came to the rescue. The offense woke up to score 16 unanswered points that led to the come-from-behind win. New England won’t be able to get off to such a slow start on defense in Week 6.

Dak Prescott and Co. Will Feast on the Patriots’ Secondary if They Don’t Improve

You think McCourty isn’t aware that him and his teammates must play better against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday? Take a look at his breakdown of the Cowboys’ weapons during a presser on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota, McCourty said:

I think any time you put their skill players with a quarterback like Dak [Prescott] and his ability to keep plays alive, arm strength, arm talent. The more you watch them on offense, it’s tough. They have a lot of offense. They’ve been able to run the ball at a high level. They’ve been able to throw the ball at a high level. When you talk scramble plays, you’re basically talking about like a backyard play, and when you have so many different weapons that’s what makes it really hard. Like in the Carolina game where Dak is two seconds from getting sacked for minus eight yards and he flips it to (Ezekiel Elliott). They end up getting a two-yard gain, but that flip, that play can turn into anything because now you have one of the better players in the NFL with the ball in his hands, his guy kinda leaves him because he thinks its going to be a sack. Those are the kinds of broken plays whether it’s Zeke or (CeeDee Lamb) whether it’s Amari Cooper, like all of those guys, if they get the ball in their hands (Tony Pollard) in the open field, it’s a tough matchup.

We’ll see if McCourty and Co. have gotten their act together. Likewise, the Patriots’ offense has to be a little more dangerous through the air than it has been this season. New England currently ranks 20th in the NFL in passing.

To keep up with the Cowboys, the Patriots are going to need to score some points to take some pressure off the defense. That will largely fall on Mac Jones and the passing game to be a little more dangerous.