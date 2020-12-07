Patriots Could Be on the Verge of Signing Former Cowboys Deep Threat

Think beyond this year.

I know it’s hard with everything that has happened in 2020 on and off the football field, but the New England Patriots and other NFL teams are doing just that as they continue to bring in veterans for tryouts late into the current campaign.

On Monday, a day after the Patriots laid a 45-point thrashing on the Los Angeles Chargers at beautiful SoFi Stadium, word spread, thanks to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, that New England was on the verge of meeting with two potential additions to the roster.

The Patriots plan to bring free-agent WR Devin Smith (Ohio State/Jets-Cowboys-Texans) and DB Dayan G. Lake (BYU/Rams) to town for COVID testing and eventual workouts. Smith: '15 2nd-round pick of Jets. Top asset: Speed. Lake: '20 undrafted free agent. CB/S/nickel versatility. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 7, 2020

One of which was a highly touted and athletic wide receiver out of Ohio State, Devin Smith.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Who is Devin Smith?

Smith played for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets over three seasons. He was drafted in the second round by the Jets. He played two seasons there before his tenure ended when he was released after suffering two torn ACLs in his right knee. He missed the 2017 and 2018 seasons before catching on with the Dallas Cowboys last year.

In four games, two of which were starts for the Cowboys, Smith hauled in five receptions for 113 yards including a 51-yard bomb from Dak Prescott against the Washington Football Team.

The #Patriots are bringing in former DAL WR Devin Smith for a workout. The Jets took Smith in the 2nd round (37th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Through 18 career games the @OhioStateFB product has recorded 15 catches for 248 yards and 2 TDs. pic.twitter.com/daAQE06G8A — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) December 7, 2020

Coming out of Ohio State, Smith clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and was one of the fastest players in the 2015 NFL Draft. Based on his play with the Cowboys in 2019, it appears he still has a good amount of that speed.

Quite honestly, injuries have robbed Smith of some of his best years, but if he can remain healthy (which is obviously a big if) he may still have the athletic prowess to make a difference. He might only be in need of another chance.

It’s easy to see he still has the desire to play in the NFL.

Smith is Unlikely to Make Any Impact in 2020

Even in the most optimistic of outlooks, the chances the Patriots sign Smith and he’s able to make an impact in 2020 are next to impossible. This is likely a move (if it even happens) that is built for strengthening the team next season.

There is a chance one or more of the team’s current receivers won’t be on the roster next year, so the Patriots have seemingly been stockpiling young players at the position and keeping them on the practice squad. Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber, and Mason Kinney (though currently released) are examples of that concept.

Perhaps Smith could be another guy added to that list.

The Current Receiver Group is Stepping Up

As of now, the current receiving group is stepping up–even without the injured and COVID-19-inactive Julian Edelman.

N’Keal Harry caught a TD pass during the rout of the Chargers, as did Gunner Olszewski. Mix that in with the maturation of Jakobi Meyers, the steady play from Damiere Byrd, and the surprise contributions from the recently signed Donte Moncrief, and things don’t look as bleak for the unit as it did early in the season. Don’t get me wrong, there are no legit No. 1 options in this group, but they no longer look as much like a liability.

This group will be interesting to watch over the final four weeks of the regular season, and perhaps the playoffs.

Also Read: