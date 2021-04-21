Patriots’ Potential Draft Pick Has Some Serious Weight Concerns

Professional football players come in various sizes and shapes, but there is a general level of sturdiness required to have longevity in the sport. Is 166 pounds too thin?

We’ll find out soon. Alabama star and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith weighed in at 166 pounds, according to NBC Sports’ Albert Breer, who cited totals from the Indy medical combine earlier this month.

NFL teams didn't get athletic testing numbers from the Indy medical combine earlier this month, but they did get measurements. And that meant, finally, they got Alabama WR DeVonta Smith on a scale. Per sources, the Heisman winner checked in at a 6-foot-0.2 and 166 pounds. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 21, 2021

At just over six feet tall, 166 pounds is pretty thin for the NBA or Major League Baseball, let alone the rigors of the NFL. Smith has been linked to the Patriots several times over the past month in mock drafts.

The latest Patriots news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Patriots newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Patriots!

The Patriots’ apparent need for a playmaking receiver, Bill Belichick’s friendship with Smith’s college coach Nick Saban, and the Heisman winner’s ultimate-gamer attitude are all reasons to believe he would be a fit in New England.

Still, 166 pounds is bound to cause some concerns even amongst a group of people who believe in Smith’s ability to become a star.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Social Media Responds to DeVonta Smith’s Weight

The eye-popping weight total generated tons of reaction across social media.

B/R Gridiron let the weight speak for itself in a bold font.

Eagles beat writer Eliot Schorr-Parks seemed to dismiss the weight and point more toward Smith’s remarkable college production on the grandest stage.

I wonder how much DeVonta Smith weighed when he had 345 yards and 6 TDs in the College Football Playoffs last year? — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 21, 2021

Kyle Dvorchak of Rotoworld also joked about Smith’s size.

Devonta Smith's draft position heavily depends on the stadium he'll be playing in. Sub-170lbs, he could easily be swept away like a plastic bag or tumbleweed in a windy stadium. Detroit is indoors but we could lose Smith to the elements entirely in a winter storm at Green Bay. — Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) April 21, 2021

Former QB and current NFL analyst Chris Simms and ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe point to the film as reason for teams not to be deterred by Smith’s size.

DeVonta Smith at 166 lbs is a number that will def make teams a little uncomfortable, but he has a frame that can add more bulk. And there’s absolutely nothing on film that strength is an issue. Never jammed at LOS, plays through contact, holds his ground on contested balls. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 21, 2021

DeVonta Smith plays bigger, tougher and more effective against press on tape than some of the 200-pound WRs in this class. Not certain where he goes, but if he drops out of top-10/12 picks then one lucky team is getting a major steal. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 21, 2021

Simms’ point about Smith adding bulk is a good one. While he’ll never have a frame like the Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf, getting him to 180 pounds by his second year in the NFL seems feasible.

Smith is 22 years old and still has a couple of years to fill out. With the help of an NFL’s strength and conditioning program, there is reason to believe he can add effective muscle without losing mobility.

DeVonta Smith is Well Aware of the Doubters

Within B/R’s Instagram post is a clip from an interview with Smith conducted by Master Tesfatsion. Smith is well aware of the concerns about his weight. He admitted the jabs at his weight used to get under his skin when he was in high school, but now he laughs off the underestimations.

“Some people approach it as, ‘oh, he too little, so it ain’t much I gotta do,’ Smith said. When we get out there, it’s a whole different story.”

While you’ll likely find NFL executives, coaches, members of the media, and fans who question Smith’s frame, but it’ll be tougher to locate anyone that questions his heart or love for the game.

Combining those intangibles with his athletic gifts and college production might be enough to influence the Patriots to draft him.