Patriots’ Disasterous Loss Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

W
eek 15 couldn’t have been a bigger disaster for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots fell to the las Vegas Raiders 30-24 but the result isn’t the reason that fans in New England are losing their minds.
It all started late in the fourth quarter as the Raiders were searching to tie the game up before the end of regulation. With 37 seconds remaining, Derek Carr launched a pass into the back corner of the end zone and Keelan Cole appeared to come down with the ball.
There was some speculation if Cole actually caught the ball but the officials on the field ended up giving the Raiders the touchdown. Patriots fans didn’t respond well to the call. Multiple fans touched upon the replay that ended up deciding if the catch was a touchdown or not.
Some NFL fans were happy to see fans in New England have to deal with yet another loss.
”Nothing makes my life more complete than watching Pats fans whine about refereeing after 21 straight years of getting EVERY call.” wrote one Twitter user.
How Did the Game End for New England?
That wasn’t the only play that had social media ablaze on Sunday evening. The ending to the Patriots game seemed straight out of a movie.
Rhamondre Stevenson was handed the ball off for a rush and was able to get some decent yardage. After realizing he was going to get tackled he pitched the ball to Jakobi Meyers who then tried to find Mac Jones but the ball was picked off by former Patriot Chandler Jones.
Fans couldn’t believe what they saw.
“Bro what was he thinking,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Meyers could have danced around in circles with the ball and recited Meditations, and that would have been better than what he did,” another fan stated.
Some fans even wondered of Meyers would still be on the roster after the error.
“So if you are Coach Belichick, you cut Jakobi Meyers tomorrow right? He does not tolerate turnovers or stupidity,” a Twitter user said. “Jakobi did both.”
Some fans were even calling for Bill Belichick’s job.
“bill belichick needs to be handed his walking papers. he has lost the reins and the carriage is careening down a mountain,” one twitter user wrote.
How Did the Patriots React to the Loss?
Meyers spoke to the media after the game and took ownership for trying to do too much at the end of the game.
“I was trying to do too much… Trying to be a hero, I guess,” he said.
The wide receiver was clearly shaken up by what had happened with reporters stating that he was tearing up as he was being asked questions.
Meyers teammates were supportive of the veteran even though he made a mistake.
“Jakobi is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” Jones said. “He’s a fighter…at the end of the day the guy is out there fighting, he’s trying to win the game.
“I love Jakobi. It’s not Jakobi’s fault.”
Jones even took blame for not being able to tackle Chandler Jones after he had the ball.