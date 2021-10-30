‘Bold’ Trade Proposal Has Patriots Swapping Legend for Star WR

Would the New England Patriots consider trading three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower? That’s exactly what one analyst suggests as a path for the team to add a dynamic playmaking wide receiver.

Tarringo Basile-Vaughan of Chowder and Champions may hurt some feelings with his recent trade proposal concept. He wrote:

New England Patriots trade Dont’a Hightower for Odell Beckham Jr.

Although Chase Winovich is on injured reserve for the next couple weeks, Belichick could offer him along with a mid-to-late draft pick, but such a deal would make it hard for the Patriots to fit Beckham Jr. cap wise. So, a bold and surprising trade could be parting ways with Dont’a Hightower in exchange for the wide receiver. Hightower hasn’t been the same Hightower so far this season for the Patriots and there is enough depth to make up for his loss. The team has Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche and 2021 third-round pick Ronnie Perkins who has been inactive all season long. Offering either Winovich or Hightower should be enough for the Cleveland Browns to allow the Patriots in the conversation if teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Buccaneers come calling also.

Trading a player as beloved as Hightower might seem like sacrilege, but we’ve learned over the years, Bill Belichick doesn’t allow sentiments to get in the way of business decisions.

If we’re being honest, Boomtower isn’t what he was a few years ago.

Is it Time to Say Goodbye to Dont’a Hightower?

To put it plainly, Hightower has struggled this season. He sat out the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, and he hasn’t looked as quick or as aggressive as he has in the past. Through six games, he has yet to record a sack and he has just 23 tackles.

His production is a bit down, but perhaps even more importantly, it doesn’t appear as though his presence on the field is impacting the game the way it has in the past. Hightower has battled some injuries, though he has only missed the one game against the New York Jets last week. He is currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hightower is 31 years old and clearly on the wrong side of his prime. While there is some warranted attachment to him because of what he has meant to the franchise, if the Patriots find a suitor, they should be open to moving the veteran linebacker.

Is There a High Probability Hightower Would Retire if He’s Dealt?

There were rumors that Hightower was considering retirement after last season, but he denied the truth to the talk that circulated and elected to continue playing. That said, if he is traded away from the only franchise he’s played for, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him call it a career.

