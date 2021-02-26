Patriots Get Major News on Opt-Out Players: Report

It is almost impossible to quantify how much the New England Patriots missed some or all of the eight players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns about COVID-19.

While their absences undoubtedly took a huge chunk out of the team’s performance last season, recent reports indicate the most significant players who were a part of the opt-out group are coming back in 2021, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport.

Free agency hasn’t started, but the #Patriots are already getting some reinforcements. Their key opt-outs from 2020 — including LB Dont'a Hightower, S Patrick Chung, and OT Marcus Cannon — are planning to be back for 2021, sources say. Physically, all are in a good place. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Also Read: