Patriots Get Major News on Opt-Out Players: Report

Getty Donta Hightower

It is almost impossible to quantify how much the New England Patriots missed some or all of the eight players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns about COVID-19.

While their absences undoubtedly took a huge chunk out of the team’s performance last season, recent reports indicate the most significant players who were a part of the opt-out group are coming back in 2021, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport.

