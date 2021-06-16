First Look at ‘Lean’ Dont’a Hightower at Patriots Practice

All eyes were on New England Patriots star linebacker Dont’a Hightower at mandatory mini-camp. The Super Bowl champion looked noticeably leaner.

Take a look at him in the images below captured by reporters present for the first day of mini-camp. Some reporters noted Hightower’s slimmed-down frame.

Dont’a Hightower was at Patriots OTA’s today pic.twitter.com/htt06nOGu4 — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) June 10, 2021

Dont’a Hightower made his first appearance of the year. The 31-year-old looked good and was moving well. pic.twitter.com/IiFcXfX6ra — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) June 10, 2021

Jim McBride of Boston Globe wrote about Hightower’s debut at offseason workouts.

Hightower was a full-go in his return to action; this was his first practice since the 2019 season after he opted out of last season. He appeared a bit leaner (granted, players did not wear pads) and plenty quick as he maneuvered his way around the front seven and helped put his teammates in their proper places.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Hightower has missed a beat while out of action.

Hightower is All-In on 2021

After being one of eight Patriots to opt-out of the 2020 season, Hightower returned, but was repeatedly questioned about his commitment to the team and upcoming campaign.

Hightower was asked if he intended on playing this season. The veteran said, “well, I wouldn’t be out here doing this for free.”

As his first media session went on, it seemed as though he was growing tired of answering retirement questions. Here is a look at the entire media session:





Patriots Pre-Season and Regular Season Schedule

Expectations are high for the Patriots’ defense this year, and we’ll get our first look at them against live competition in an NFL stadium on August 12 when they host the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener.

The game is expected to be open to the public with no restrictions on attendance. Here is a look at the entire preseason and regular season schedule for the Patriots.

Date Opponent Time/TV Thursday Aug. 12 Washington Football Team (Preseason) Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Thursday Aug. 19 at Philadelphia Eagles (Preseason) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Sunday Aug. 29 at New York Giants (Preseason) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 7:30pm ET Local/NFL NETWORK Sunday Sep. 12 Miami Dolphins Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 4:25pm ET CBS Sunday Sep. 19 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Sep. 26 New Orleans Saints Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET FOX Sunday Oct. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 8:20pm ET NBC Sunday Oct. 10 at Houston Texans NRG Stadium, Houston, TX 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 17 Dallas Cowboys Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 4:25pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 24 New York Jets Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Oct. 31 at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA 4:05pm ET CBS Sunday Nov. 7 at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Nov. 14 Cleveland Browns Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Thursday Nov. 18 at Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA 8:20pm ET FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON Sunday Nov. 28 Tennessee Titans Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Monday Dec. 6 at Buffalo Bills Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY 8:15pm ET ESPN Sunday Dec. 12 BYE Saturday Dec. 18 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN Time TBA ET or Sun., Dec. 19 Sunday Dec. 26 Buffalo Bills Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Jan. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 1:00pm ET CBS Sunday Jan. 9 at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 1:00pm ET CBS