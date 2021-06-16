First Look at ‘Lean’ Dont’a Hightower at Patriots Practice

All eyes were on New England Patriots star linebacker Dont’a Hightower at mandatory mini-camp. The Super Bowl champion looked noticeably leaner.
Take a look at him in the images below captured by reporters present for the first day of mini-camp. Some reporters noted Hightower’s slimmed-down frame.
Jim McBride of Boston Globe wrote about Hightower’s debut at offseason workouts.
Hightower was a full-go in his return to action; this was his first practice since the 2019 season after he opted out of last season. He appeared a bit leaner (granted, players did not wear pads) and plenty quick as he maneuvered his way around the front seven and helped put his teammates in their proper places.
Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Hightower has missed a beat while out of action.
Hightower is All-In on 2021
After being one of eight Patriots to opt-out of the 2020 season, Hightower returned, but was repeatedly questioned about his commitment to the team and upcoming campaign.
Hightower was asked if he intended on playing this season. The veteran said, “well, I wouldn’t be out here doing this for free.”
As his first media session went on, it seemed as though he was growing tired of answering retirement questions. Here is a look at the entire media session:
Patriots Pre-Season and Regular Season Schedule
Expectations are high for the Patriots’ defense this year, and we’ll get our first look at them against live competition in an NFL stadium on August 12 when they host the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener.
The game is expected to be open to the public with no restrictions on attendance. Here is a look at the entire preseason and regular season schedule for the Patriots.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time/TV
|
Thursday
Aug. 12
|
Washington Football Team
(Preseason)
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Thursday
Aug. 19
|
at Philadelphia Eagles
(Preseason)
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Sunday
Aug. 29
|
at New York Giants
(Preseason)
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|
7:30pm ET
Local/NFL NETWORK
|
Sunday
Sep. 12
|
Miami Dolphins
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
4:25pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Sep. 19
|
at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Sep. 26
|
New Orleans Saints
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
FOX
|
Sunday
Oct. 3
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
8:20pm ET
NBC
|
Sunday
Oct. 10
|
at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 17
|
Dallas Cowboys
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
4:25pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 24
|
New York Jets
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Oct. 31
|
at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|
4:05pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Nov. 7
|
at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Nov. 14
|
Cleveland Browns
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Thursday
Nov. 18
|
at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|
8:20pm ET
FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON
|
Sunday
Nov. 28
|
Tennessee Titans
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Monday
Dec. 6
|
at Buffalo Bills
Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
|
8:15pm ET
ESPN
|
Sunday
Dec. 12
|BYE
|
Saturday
Dec. 18
|
at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|
Time TBA ET
or Sun., Dec. 19
|
Sunday
Dec. 26
|
Buffalo Bills
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Jan. 2
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
|
Sunday
Jan. 9
|
at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
|
1:00pm ET
CBS
