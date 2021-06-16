First Look at ‘Lean’ Dont’a Hightower at Patriots Practice

  • Updated

Getty Dont'a Hightower

All eyes were on New England Patriots star linebacker Dont’a Hightower at mandatory mini-camp. The Super Bowl champion looked noticeably leaner.

Take a look at him in the images below captured by reporters present for the first day of mini-camp. Some reporters noted Hightower’s slimmed-down frame.

Jim McBride of Boston Globe wrote about Hightower’s debut at offseason workouts.

Hightower was a full-go in his return to action; this was his first practice since the 2019 season after he opted out of last season. He appeared a bit leaner (granted, players did not wear pads) and plenty quick as he maneuvered his way around the front seven and helped put his teammates in their proper places.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Hightower has missed a beat while out of action.

Hightower is All-In on 2021

After being one of eight Patriots to opt-out of the 2020 season, Hightower returned, but was repeatedly questioned about his commitment to the team and upcoming campaign.

Hightower was asked if he intended on playing this season. The veteran said, “well, I wouldn’t be out here doing this for free.”

As his first media session went on, it seemed as though he was growing tired of answering retirement questions. Here is a look at the entire media session:


Dont'a Hightower: 'It's been fun' to be back | Press Conference (New England Patriots)Dont'a Hightower addressed the media on 6/15; he addressed re-joining the team on the practice field, meeting new teammates & more. Subscribe to the New England Patriots YouTube channel: bit.ly/2IOD2e9 For More Patriots NFL Action: bit.ly/2Y1e9zz #NewEnglandPatriots #Patriots #NFL For more Patriots content: patriots.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/newenglandpatriots/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/patriots Follow…2021-06-15T20:34:01Z

Patriots Pre-Season and Regular Season Schedule

Expectations are high for the Patriots’ defense this year, and we’ll get our first look at them against live competition in an NFL stadium on August 12 when they host the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener.

The game is expected to be open to the public with no restrictions on attendance. Here is a look at the entire preseason and regular season schedule for the Patriots.

Date   Opponent Time/TV

Thursday

Aug. 12

Washington Football Team

 (Preseason)

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

7:30pm ET

Local/NFL NETWORK

Thursday

Aug. 19

at Philadelphia Eagles

 (Preseason)

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

7:30pm ET

Local/NFL NETWORK

Sunday

Aug. 29

at New York Giants

 (Preseason)

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

7:30pm ET

Local/NFL NETWORK

Sunday

Sep. 12

Miami Dolphins

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

4:25pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Sep. 19

at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Sep. 26

New Orleans Saints

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

FOX

Sunday

Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

8:20pm ET

NBC

Sunday

Oct. 10

at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Oct. 17

Dallas Cowboys

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

4:25pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Oct. 24

New York Jets

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Oct. 31

at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

4:05pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Nov. 7

at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Nov. 14

Cleveland Browns

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

CBS

Thursday

Nov. 18

at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

8:20pm ET

FOX/NFL NETWORK/AMAZON

Sunday

Nov. 28

Tennessee Titans

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

CBS

Monday

Dec. 6

at Buffalo Bills

Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

8:15pm ET

ESPN

Sunday

Dec. 12

 BYE

Saturday

Dec. 18

at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Time TBA ET

or Sun., Dec. 19

Sunday

Dec. 26

Buffalo Bills

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Jan. 2

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

1:00pm ET

CBS

Sunday

Jan. 9

at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

1:00pm ET

CBS

