Familiar Face Called the Ideal Trade Target for the Patriots

With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the New England Patriots have some holes to fill on their roster if they have any hopes of making the postseason. We all know the team could still stand to add a playmaker at wide receiver.

However, the Patriots might have an even bigger issue with depth in the secondary. With the trade that sent former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick, New England is noticeably thin in the secondary. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes the Patriots would be wise to go after a familiar face in Duron Harmon.

The Patriots’ pass defense got exposed on Sunday by a high-powered Dallas Cowboys passing game. Dak Prescott threw for 447 yards and 4 TDs including the 35-yard strike to CeeDee Lamb in overtime to clinch the 35-29 victory.

Some will say the Cowboys’ offense is so good, they’re capable of doing that to anyone. That could be true, but the Patriots’ pass coverage was taken advantage of the week before against the Houston Texans.

The Texans’ rookie, third-string quarterback Davis Mills burned the Patriots for 312 passing yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions. The Patriots pulled that game out on the road by the score of 25-22, but it wasn’t the best day for the pass defense.

If New England wants to beat good teams, they need to improve in the secondary.

Patriots Urged to Bring Back Duron Harmon

Sobleski sees Harmon as an ideal trade target.

He explains:

The New England Patriots are notoriously difficult when it comes to new players acclimating themselves to their system. Hence, familiarity is often a positive when they are searching for roster help. Case in point, the team recently re-signed linebacker Jamie Collins, who’s now on his third stint with the franchise. Duron Harmon spent his first seven seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Detroit Lions. He is now with the Atlanta Falcons, but everything can come full circle. Cornerback is a real issue in New England, and quality options aren’t readily available. Harmon is interesting because the safety can help create more big nickel looks and move over the slot at times. Bill and Steve Belichick’s creativity in devising the defensive game plan should be able to do a lot with Harmon, Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips.

Harmon, 30, spent the first seven seasons of his nine-year career with the Patriots. He helped the team win three Super Bowls. If the Patriots could find a way to swing a deal with the Falcons to bring Harmon back, it should equate to an upgrade in the secondary.

What Would a Deal Like This Cost the Patriots?

The Atlanta Falcons are a team building for the future, which means they are likely to value draft picks over veterans. A sixth or seventh-round pick would seemingly be enough, especially if you consider what the Patriots just got back from the Panthers in the Gilmore trade.