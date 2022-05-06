Ex-Patriots 1st-Round Pick Drawing Interest From Dolphins

Former New England Patriots 1st-Round Pick Sony Michel visits the Miami Dolphins yesterday and plans to visit the New Orleans Saints later this week, reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In 2018, the Patriots drafted Michel the 31st overall from Georgia University. Michel spent three seasons with New England before the team traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, The 27-year-old RB played all 17 games with seven starts for the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Michel carried the ball 208 times for 845 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, Michel contributed with 21 catches for 128 yards, according to ESPN.

There’s no secret that the RB has suffered from injuries that have restricted him from performing to his potential. Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, he’s never surpassed 1,000 yards rushing. However, he continually has gotten close for three of the four seasons. In fact, he’s only played one full season in New England. It seems the potential is not to be questioned, however, his availability is concerning.

Sony Michel’s History in New England

During his tenure with the Patriots, Michel’s rookie season was his best statistical season to date. In his rookie year, he carried the ball 209 times and rushed 931 yards and six touchdowns. He began to take off throughout the post-season proving to be a true asset. In fact, he was damn near unstoppable and helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory. He rushed for 242 yards on 53 carries and five touchdowns through three games.

To put in perspective, Michel was running behind one of the best OLs and TEs in the NFL at the time, however, that doesn’t take away from the fact a rookie was exceptional in big-time games. He scored two key touchdowns during the AFC Championship game, ultimately, helping send the Pats to the Super Bowl.

In his second year, he had similar numbers statistically. Yet, he appeared to be less effective in the offense. Sadly, in his final season with the Patriots, he was plagued with injuries which led to him only playing in nine games and rushing for 449 yards on 77 carries and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference.

While many Patriot supporters may find this news disturbing, take a moment to reflect on the impact Michel had on the organization.

Michel gets Shipped off to the Los Angeles Rams

Sony Michel was traded to the Rams for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reported Justin Leger for NBC Sports. While he hasn’t been as explosive as he was in 2018-19, he still manages to find ways to contribute. In Los Angeles, Michel was not the premier back, in fact, he had to learn what role to play within the offenses. Being traded midseason, forced him to adapt to a new offense quickly, however, Rams star QB Matthew Stafford spoke extremely high of him.

“He’s just an experienced back. He has played in big-time football in college, big-time football in the pros, played in huge games,” reported Cameron DaSilva for USA Today. “He’s an experienced guy. He understands what it takes to perform at a high level, in the NFL. So, I’m excited to have him. He has got a lot to learn. He knows that and then I’m going to do everything I can to work with him – whether it’s extra meetings or whatever – just to try to get him up to speed so he can be somebody that helps us out on the game day.”

In four seasons, Michel is a two-time Super Bowl champion and still holds value to many NFL teams around the league. So, Michel gaining traction with division rivals and teams around the league should come as no surprise!