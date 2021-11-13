Ex-Patriots QB, Draft Pick to Sign With Broncos: Report

A former New England Patriots quarterback is signing with the Denver Broncos.

Danny Etling, a seventh-round draft selection of the Patriots back in 2018, is signing with the Broncos’ practice squad, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

“QB Danny Etling has cleared COVID protocols and has been signed to Broncos’ practice squad per league source,” said Klis on Saturday, November 13.

The Broncos are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak of sorts. Backup quarterback Drew Lock missed the Week 9 win over the Dallas Cowboys after he was in close contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.

Lock will also miss Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He will not be back from the COVID list until Monday.

Denver will also likely be without offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for Sunday’s matchup after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Broncos’ other quarterbacks — Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien — are good in regards to COVID testing, according to Klis. That likely means that the Etling signing is just a precautionary measure in case things worsen when it comes to COVID testing for Broncos players.

Although Bridgewater and Rypien tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, there’s a chance they could still test positive come Sunday. If they’re not cleared Sunday morning, Etling would serve as the team’s quarterback.

Etling played out the 2018 season as a member of the Patriots’ practice squad. He later transitioned to the wide receiver position prior to the start of the 2019 season but was cut before the start of the regular season.

The LSU alum has also previously had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks released him in late October.

Klis reports that the former Patriots quarterback will earn $9,200 a week as long as he sticks around on the practice squad.

“Etling will draw a practice squad salary of $9,200 per week, which means he will earn $82,800 if he sticks with the Broncos’ practice squad through the final 9 weeks (eight games),” says Kils.

