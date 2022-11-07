Fans Flood Struggling Patriots Veteran’s IG With Harsh Comments

The New England Patriots’ special teams’ units have been solid all season. Marcus Jones is coming to his own as a return man. Bill Belichick and co. have gotten excellent play from rookie Brendan Schooler in kick coverage, while Matthew Slater has been solid as normal.

Veteran placekicker Nick Folk has again been the team’s most dependable scoring threat this season. Unfortunately, the strong special teams’ play hasn’t hit punter Jake Bailey, who is struggling mightily in 2022.

Bailey had a great year in 2020 when he made the Pro Bowl, but since then, he has regressed. This season, Bailey has averaged just 42.1 yards per punt. That’s a career low for him. his punting woes hit an all-time low on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts when he butchered a first-half punt that wound up going just 7 yards.

Football fans can be brutal to players who are struggling. Some members of Patriots Nation are no exception. Angry fans have flooded Bailey’s Instagram posts with disconnected and harsh comments.

Back in early August, Bailey signed a four-year contract extension with the Patriots. He took to IG to celebrate it,

and that’s been the last post on his account.

With no recent posts to troll in the comments section, a few fans were obliged to drop bombs wherever they could find some digital real estate that is connected to Bailey.

One fan wrote:

“leave my team, capitol stormer.”

Wow! That’s crazy.

Another wrote:

“Bro why are you doing this to me? Please just kick the ball I’m BEGGING”

A third commenter wrote:

“Why do you suck so bad now?”

Let’s hope Bailey doesn’t read the comments on his posts.

Around the NFL: Tom Brady Hits 100,000

Former Patriots great and future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady added another accomplishment to his laundry list of on-field feats. On Sunday, in a 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Brady became the first player in NFL history to eclipse the plateau of 100,000 passing yards (regular and postseason).

Brady accomplished the feat on this fourth-quarter throw to Leonard Fournette:

The ageless wonder threw the ball 58 times in the Bucs’ win on Sunday for 280 yards and one TD. Former New Orleans Saints icon Drew Brees is the next closest man with just over 87,000 yards. If you’re wondering which active player is closest to Brady, it’s the colts’ Matt Ryan, with 61,743 in the regular season.

We might see Brady’s record broken at some point, but the 100,000 should stand for a long time.

Around the NFL: Colts Make Surprising Interim Head Coach Hire

The Patriots have seemingly beaten the Colts senseless. A day after New England handed the Colts a 26-3 loss spurred on by nine sacks, management has decided to clear house.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich and decided to bring in a former great from the organization’s history, Jeff Saturday as an interim coach. The most shocking aspect of this hire is Saturday’s lack of experience.

B/R Gridiron points out Saturday’s coaching experience in an eye-opening tweet:

Jeff Saturday's coaching experience: Hebron Christian Academy (2017-2020)

20-16 record in Georgia AAA high school football https://t.co/q2UybdvdOq — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 7, 2022

The Colts will still have to find a permanent replacement for Reich. Is it going to be Saturday or is he simply helping owner Jim Irsay bridge the gap?

We’ll find out by the season’s end, but as it is, the Colts should be one of the more interesting bad teams to watch for the rest of the season.