Former Patriots LB Might Reunite With Elite Corner: Report

A

former New England Patriots linebacker might have found a new home.

Kyle Van Noy was released by New England on March 7 and has been looking for a team to play for in the 2022 NFL season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Van Noy is visiting the Los Angeles Chargers and a deal looks to be on the horizon.

“Source: #Patriots veteran free agent LB Kyle Van Noy is meeting with the #Chargers. If all goes well, there is a good chance he signs. A potential important addition to Brandon Staley’s defense,” Rapoport tweeted.

Van Noy spent two separate stints in New England. In total, he has spent five seasons with the Patriots and has tallied 287 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

Van Noy added some fuel to the fire with a tweet on his personal account.

At 31 years old, Van Noy will bring some veteran experience to a team looking to compete in the AFC.

Patriots West

If Van Noy ends up in LA, he wouldn’t be the first former Patriot to end up with the Chargers this offseason. Cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a massive five-year deal worth $82.5 million to play for the Bolts.

Jackson had been a great corner for New England prior to his departure. He spent four seasons with the Patriots and racked up 25 interceptions. Last season for New England, Jackson had eight interceptions and 23 pass deflections.

By acquiring Jackson, the Chargers have continued to improve as they look to contend for a Super Bowl. With Justin Herbert, Austin Eckler, and Keenan Allen on the other side of the ball, LA has plenty of talent.

Time to Move on

Van Noy is coming off a disappointing 2021 season where he played in 16 games. He only had 66 tackles, five sacks, and an interception. It was a far cry from when he was able to tally 92 tackles in the 2018 season with New England.

The Patriots also have a young crop of linebackers that they will be handing the keys to. Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Mack Wilson will be leading the way for the group along with youngsters such as Josh Uche. While Judon is 29 years old, everyone else is 25 years old or younger.

This is happening on the other side of the ball as well. After the departure of Tom Brady, New England has made an effort to get younger on offense. DeVante Parker and Ty Montgomery are the two elder statesmen at wide receiver at 29 years old.

This is the same at running back with New England’s every-down back, Damien Harris being 25 years old and James White being the veteran at 30 years old.

Then of course after moving on from Brady, the Patriots selected Mac Jones who will be entering his second season in the NFL. New England has also made an effort to continue to get younger drafting Bailey Zappe in the fourth round along with signing the versatile undrafted free agent D’Eriq King out of Miami.

So Patriots fans will likely see yet another player depart to the West Coast.