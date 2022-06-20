Green Bay Packers Named Best Fit for Patriots Failed First-Rounder: Report

T

he New England Patriots appear to be fed up with N’Keal Harry.

The wide receiver is on the outside looking in when it comes to making the roster and a trade could be in the cards for the former first-round selection.

Harry was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft and has struggled his entire career. The Arizona State product has only tallied 598 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his NFL career.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that the time is up for Harry.

“The time for Harry to reverse course in New England is likely over,” Knox wrote. “The Patriots added Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor last offseason and acquired DeVante Parker and rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton this offseason. Harry will likely have a hard time even getting an opportunity to prove himself in 2022.”

Who Would Harry be Competing Against?

As mentioned above Harry would have to compete with the likes of Parker, Bourne, and Agholor. The selection of Thornton in this year’s draft only makes things harder for Harry.

But there is also Jakobi Meyers who is one of New England’s best receivers. Meyers led the team in receiving yards with 866 and was a key part of the Patriots offense.

Who Should Harry be Traded to?

With Harry’s lack of production, it will be hard to get rid of the wide receiver. His contract expires at the end of the season, making a possible trade even more difficult for New England.

But Knox believes that the Green Bay Packers could be a willing trade partner.

“Trading him out of the conference and to the Green Bay Packers could be a win for both teams,” wrote Knox. “The Packers dealt No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason and are looking at a patchwork receiving corps of Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and second-round rookie Christian Watson.

Knox also believes that Harry could transition to tight end if sent to the Packers.

“Green Bay’s top tight end, Robert Tonyan, is also coming off a torn ACL,” Knox wrote. “In Green Bay, the 6’4″, 225-pound Harry could help fill the possession role normally given to a tight end—he’s roughly an inch shorter and 15 pounds lighter than Tonyan. The 24-year-old is a big, physical pass-catcher who could line up as a move tight end or in the slot and provide a mismatch against most linebackers and safeties.”

Lining up at tight end could be Harry’s saving grace in order to stay in New England. The problem for him s the fact that the Patriots already have some capable players at the position in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

“The Packers could, and by pairing him with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, could finally give Harry the chance to finally break through as a respectable NFL role player,” stated Knox.

So if the Patriots are to get rid of Harry, he could head to Lambeau Field. Sending him to the NFC would be a mutually beneficial move for both parties heading into the 2022 NFL season.