Patriots All-Pro to Drive Pace Car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18 for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. The race will feature a special guest from the NFL as New England Patriots wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski drives the pace car.

The All-Pro from Bemidji State will climb into the Toyota Camry TRD pace car and will lead the field to green as the drivers prepare to fight for a spot in the playoffs. He will become the first member of the New England Patriots to fulfill the role since safety Patrick Chung did so in July 2018.

“This is a dream come true,” Olszewski said, per Speedway Digest. “My brother and I grew up watching NASCAR with our dad, and I’m still a huge fan today. I can’t believe I get to lead the field to the green flag at ‘The Magic Mile!’”

Blocks from Matthew Slater, Donte Moncrief and Adrian Phillips got this one started. Then Rashod Berry and Justin Bethel do strong work late. Gunner Olszewski makes the punter miss and walks the tightrope to make it a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/XySwywepvA — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 6, 2020

A third-year receiver and return specialist for the Patriots, Olszewski turned in a career year for the AFC East team. He caught his first touchdown pass, a 38-yarder against the Chargers. He also returned a punt 70 yards for his first career special teams touchdown and finished the game with 145 return yards. Olszewski capped off the season setting a new team record with 17.3 average yards per return.

The Patriots Have a History of NASCAR Crossovers

Olszewski is only the latest member of the Patriots to get behind the wheel of a pace car prior to a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Julian Edelman actually did so in July 2014, months prior to him returning a punt 84 yards for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

The list of special guests also includes offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (July 2017), offensive tackle Matt Light (September 2016), and linebacker Rob Ninkovich (July 2015). Olszewski is the sixth member of the team to drive the pace car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“Gunner has proven himself on the gridiron and now is his chance to show New England race fans what he’s got,” added David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of NHMS. “We’re excited to welcome him to ‘The Magic Mile’ and put him behind the wheel of the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car.”

Olszewski Will Continue the Streak of NFL Pace Car Drivers

Prior to the Patriots All-Pro leading the field to the green flag, another NFL player will fulfill the same role at a different track. The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, marking the second time in 2021 that the drivers take on the 1.54-mile oval. Ryan Blaney won the first race after a wild battle with Kyle Larson. Now the two men will face off once again along with nearly 40 other drivers.

A special guest from the Detroit Lions will be on hand for the occasion. Second-year running back D’Andre Swift will serve as the pace car driver and will lead the biggest names in NASCAR around the track before the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

The race at AMS will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET with NBC Sports Network broadcasting the action. Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will give the call from the booth while PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide audio coverage.

