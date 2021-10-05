Patriots Free-Agent Pick-Up is Out for the Season

Like most teams in the NFL, injuries are beginning to mount for the New England Patriots.

After their disappointing 19-17 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, the Patriots learned defensive lineman Henry Anderson would miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury to his pectoral muscle, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo. Anderson’s injury is the latest in a string of casualties taking a toll on the Patriots depth chart.

How Anderson’s Injury Impacts the Patriots Defense

Anderson had been playing defensive end for the Patriots this season. He hadn’t yet made an impact as he’d only amassed three tackles in the first four games of the season. In those four games, the 30-year-old veteran had only played on 35 snaps.

With Anderson out, those snaps might go to Chase Winovich or perhaps one of the interior lineman could slide to the outside. Winovich played a season-high 28 snaps, perhaps because Anderson went down.

Rookie Ronnie Perkins was a healthy scratch from Week 4, so he’s an option to step into a reserve role. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout will have an opportunity to flash some of the pass-rush skills that encouraged the Patriots to select him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Perkins would appear to have the physical traits to succeed as an edge defender for the Patriots.

It will be interesting to see if Anderson’s replacement can be more impacting during his time on the field.

Anderson Was the Second Patriots Player Lost for the Season in 2 Weeks

Anderson’s injury, while impacting, didn’t send as a big of a ripple effect through the team as the loss of James White did in Week 4 and beyond. New England struggled mightily to establish a run game against the Bucs.

Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh did a number on New England when they attempted to run the ball–which happened only eight times the entire night. New England turned to a short passing game to try to mix things up, but they were going that route without their best weapon.

The Patriots desperately missed White’s versatility and playmaking as a pass-catcher. While Brandon Bolden played decently with 6 receptions for 51 yards, you can’t help but wonder what White might have done with those same opportunities. The Patriots tried to incorporate second-year running back J.J, Taylor, but like rookie Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1, the former put the ball on a ground in a crucial fumble.

Belichick banished Stevenson to the bench after his horrific performance in Week 1 and the rookie hasn’t seen the field since. Perhaps with Taylor also showing some ball-security issues, Belichick will see no other option than to give the rookie RB another look. We’re not even at the midway point of the season and the Patriots already find themselves in a tough situation from a depth standpoint. Stay tuned.