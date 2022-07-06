Patriots Offensive Lineman Surprisingly Named Top Trade Candidate

It seems that the New England Patriots are destined to make a move before the start of the 2022 regular season.

With the likes of N’Keal Harry and Nelson Agholor on the roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Patriots try and get out from under poor contracts from players who are underperforming.

But Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey believes that Isaiah Wynn is a top trade target as training camp inches closer.

“Isaiah Wynn’s situation has to be closely monitored throughout training camp,” he states. “Wynn enters 2022 in the final year of his rookie deal, and the Patriots may not be able to keep him past this season because of their tight salary cap situation. Wynn could be asked to play a large role in protecting Mac Jones, or he could be trade bait in the coming weeks.

“Wynn may be viewed as a one-year rental for a team with offensive line needs, or he could be signed to a long-term deal with a franchise that has more salary cap room than the Patriots. New England may not want to give up on Wynn with a trade, like it will with Harry, but it could make the sensible decision to get something in return for a young offensive lineman it likely won’t be able to afford on the open market at the end of the season,” Tansey concluded.

How Have Contract Negotiations Gone?

With Wynn in the final year of his rookie contract, it wouldn’t be surprising if the money was on his mind but the offensive lineman wasn’t too concerned about a new deal during minicamp.

“I ain’t worried about no contract right now,” Wynn told reporters. “I’m focused on being the best player I can be for the team, so we can move forward to the season. I’m not worried about any of that right now. That will come when it comes.”

In the final year of his contract, Wynn has a base salary of over $10 million.

What Will Wynn’s Role Be in 2022?

While Wynn will continue to be relied upon to protect Jones, he will be doing it from a different side of the line of scrimmage in 2022 it appears. In minicamp, Wynn has lined up at right tackle instead of his usual left tackle. That position will likely be filled by Trent Brown.

The right side of the offensive line will look different beyond Wynn. With Shaq Mason getting shipped off to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Michael Onwenu will have to fill some large shoes at right guard.

Wynn’s job will be even more important as Jones enters his second season. With the potential for the quarterback to take a step forward in his career and prove that his rookie season wasn’t a fluke, the offensive line will need to give him time to get the ball out of his hand and make the right decision.

But maybe Wynn won’t be a part of those plans. Depending on the package New England could receive in a trade, the Patriots offensive line could be in a precarious situation.