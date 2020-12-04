Patriots Sign Former Bucs LB to Free-Agent Deal

The New England Patriots made a roster move on Thursday that could help to solidify the special teams unit and add some depth at the linebacker position. The Patriots claimed linebacker Jack Cichy off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Getting to Know Jack Cichy

When Cichy came out of college, scouts loved his heart and intelligence, but they were down on his lack of athleticism and elite size. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s draft guru Matt Miller listed as Cichy’s strengths and weaknesses when the Buccaneers selected him

POSITIVES



—Was on path to be four-year contributor at big-time school suggesting coaching staff saw all necessary traits. —Doesn’t waste time getting lower half into motion once he’s committed to a read. —Instincts and processing skills are above-average and put him in the right spot more often than not. —Productive blitzer who shows solid hand usage to keep himself clean in traffic. NEGATIVES —Missed second half of 2016 with pec injury and missed all of 2017 with knee injury. —Limited athlete who wins by being correct and can struggle to even compete if his instincts are wrong. —Average height but routinely plays high and upright; will struggle to routinely win leverage. —Limited playing time makes him even more of a projection than most. —Two-down linebacker who will be exposed by skill players in space at the next level.

There are certainly some things that stand out there as likely explanations for Cichy being placed on waivers. He’s been primarily a special teams contributor for the Bucs, and that’s the role he’s likely to play for the Patriots should he make the 53-man roster at any point this season.

When Could We See Him on the Field?

to be honest, there is a chance this signing could be one of those that fans and even members of the media forget about in a few weeks. The Patriots are likely just taking a look at him to see if there is some value as a bit of a sleeper contributor or someone coming in to provide depth and to fill a role on the practice squad.

It would be quite the story if Cichy were to ascend to a level where he is playing on Sundays for the Patriots and making plays. Cichy must clear COVID-19 protocol before joining the team in any physical capacity.

The Patriots are back in action on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would bring New England back to .500 on the season. They haven’t been there since Week 4 of the season when Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the team narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs and went on a four-game losing streak that put them in a hole.

We’ll see if they can keep things trending in a positive direction.

