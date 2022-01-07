Patriots Called Potential Landing Spot for Former No. 1 Pick

It’s happening again. The New England Patriots are once again being linked to former No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney as free agency approaches.

Clowney will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Considering he is producing for the underachieving Cleveland Browns, you’d have to expect he’ll draw some interest from teams looking for a versatile defensive lineman.

Versatility is always a draw for the Patriots which is part of the reason Clowney to New England is an angle that never seems to die. In 13 games, Clowney has 7 sacks, which is the most he’s had since 2018 when he had 9 and made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Houston Texans.

He’ll be 29 in February and still figures to have some years of production in his future. Does that make him a fit for New England?

NFL Analyst Links Clowney to the Patriots

Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network named New England as a potential landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney after this season.

“The Patriots value versatility perhaps more than any team in the NFL,” Robinson wrote. “And even after spending a ton of money in the 2021 free-agent market, they’re still expected to have nearly $30 million available in 2022. New England already boasts one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Clowney could add another element up front.”

Adding Clowney to the Patriots’ current rotation of pass rushers and mayhem starters in the front seven (Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore, Kyle Van Noy, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise) the Patriots could be even better than they are on that side of the ball. The Patriots are currently the No .1 defense in the NFL having allowed just 270 points this season.

“Historically, Bill Belichick doesn’t use cap space on true No. 1 pass rushers,” Robinson continued. “Instead, he prefers to spend money on the secondary and fill New England’s defensive line with run-stuffers capable of filling gaps and staying true to their responsibilities. Clowney fits that criteria. He’d give the Patriots a menace along their defensive line. Plus, he’s unlikely to break the bank in a way that would dissuade him from Belichick’s consideration.”

This Time, Clowney to the Patriots Makes Sense

From a salary-requirement standpoint, this could be a match. While Clowney’s versatility is bound to produce multiple suitors. However, his recent production (10 sacks in the last 3 seasons) isn’t likely to warrant the kind of deal that makes Belichick hang up the phone.

We’ve heard this tune before, but this truly might be the most realistic chance for Clowney to land in New England. He’s getting a bit older and he might be at a point in his career when he wants to align himself with an organization that gives him the best chance to play deep into the playoffs.

The Patriots returned to the postseason this year after a one-year absence. No matter what happens in the postseason for New England, the arrow is pointing up with enough young players who are under contract for the next few years. The biggest question mark is all-world cornerback J.C. Jackson, whom the Patriots will have to pay, franchise tag or allow him to walk away.

With rookie quarterback Mac Jones expected to progress next season and the chance the Patriots will add some weapons to an offense that could use a bit of explosiveness, Clowney and other top defenders might have to look hard at Foxborough if they want their best shot at winning.

