Patriots Prevented From Drafting Playmaker by Lions

Rhamondre Stevenson might have had some serious competition to be starting running back for the New England Patriots had it not been for the Detroit Lions. The NFC North outfit stayed ahead of the Patriots to ensure they drafted Alabama‘s Jahmyr Gibbs, a back the Pats “liked,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

He detailed how the Lions traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move from six to 12 and stay ahead of the Patriots, who were originally slated to pick 14th: “The Cardinals gave Holmes the shot to pick up a high second, slide back six spots and, fingers crossed, still land Gibbs, by staying in front of two teams the Lions heard liked him, in the Patriots (at 14) and the Jets (at 15).”

Not being able to land Gibbs left Bill Belichick and the Patriots content to trade from 14 to 17 and take Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez is a good fit for Belichick’s coverage schemes, Gibbs would have boosted a suspect running back rotation and given a moribund offense a natural playmaker in both phases.

Jahmyr Gibbs Would Have Transformed Patriots’ Offense

When a running back is compared to All-Pro Alvin Kamara, teams should take notice, and “Gibbs is the next step in the progression” of what USA Today’s Doug Farrar called the “lightning/satellite back” role Kamara has perfected with the New Orleans Saints.

A key part of playing like Kamara is catching passes out of the backfield. It’s an area where Gibbs excelled by making 79 receptions during two years with the Crimson Tide, per Sports Reference.

Gibbs can run routes like a wide receiver, something he showed on this play against Texas, highlighted by BlueChipScouting.com president Tyler Browning.

Jahmyr Gibbs Texas route pic.twitter.com/7Dznpu5Nnt — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 5, 2023

Aside from routes like this one, Gibbs was allowed to attack coverage from all over formations. Putting him into the Patriots’ passing game would have given Belichick the best receiving back he’s had since James White.

Last season’s starter Rhamondre Stevenson does his bit as a pass-catcher, but his greater value is as a power runner between the tackles. What the Pats’ ground attack needs is greater speed, something Gibbs would have provided, based on his penchant for long touchdowns, per bet365US.

The Lions select RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall 💨 Gibbs had five touchdowns of 20+ yards in 2022 with Alabama ⭐️#OnePride | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8oMmfGc82A — bet365 US (@bet365_us) April 28, 2023

As well as being an invaluable checkdown for quarterback Mac Jones, Gibbs could have formed a complementary, two-pronged rushing attack with Stevenson. It’s obvious why Belichick would’ve been interested in selecting Gibbs, but even though the chance has gone, the 71-year-old can’t ignore the need to still add to the depth chart.

Patriots Still Need RB Help

Letting Damien Harris join AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills in free agency, means Belichick appears content to roll with Stevenson and former Jacksonville Jaguars’ starter James Robinson in the backfield. There’s still room for another starter-ready back, though, so Belichick should explore what’s left of a free-agent market with more than a few useful options available.

Kareem Hunt would be the best fit for the Patriots because he possesses the dual-threat skills their rotation is currently missing. Hunt has played a reduce role behind lead workhorse Nick Chubb for the Cleveland Browns, so he’s used to working in a backfield committee.

Hunt’s also versatile enough to split out and catch passes, while remaining powerful enough to gash defenses as a runner, particularly near the goal-line. Having $11,867,536 worth of space under the salary cap means the Patriots can afford to bring Hunt in on a team-friendly, post-draft deal.

Pairing the former 1,000-yard rusher with Stevenson would give Patriots’ offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien a ton of flexibility to be creative inside the 20s. It would also make up for not getting Gibbs.