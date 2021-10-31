Patriots Veteran Debuts Striking New Look, And Explains the Change

On Sunday, you’ll likely notice a distinct new look from New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson. The three-year veteran’s hair is a bit different as of this past week.

According to Johnson, he bet his teammate Damien Harris about Saturday’s matchup between Tennessee and the latter’s alma mater Alabama. Bama won and it appears Johnson had to dye his hair to make good on the bet.

He told reporters: “The third Saturday in October hasn’t been great for me. I made some wagers and I had to pay the price. I made a huge bet on Tennessee. This is the result. Shout out Damien. I appreciate you guys asking the serious questions first and not getting distracted by this terrible crimson-like color. It is what it is for the next couple weeks.”

Here is a look at Johnson’s new crimson locks in this tweet from ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

Patriots FB Jakob Johnson says his hair is crimson because is paying the price for a friendly bet with Damien Harris on the Tennessee-Alabama game. (Credit to him: Johnson was still willing to Volunteer to speak with reporters today.) pic.twitter.com/uZJk2PMfj2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2021

Hopefully, Johnson’s new hairdo will spark a big performance from him and maybe it’ll become a permanent deal. The Patriots already have Jalen Mills rocking green hair, so what’s a little red added to the colored follicle mix.

How Much Has Jakob Johnson Contributed This Season?

Johnson doesn’t get a ton of opportunities to make plays with his hands on the ball. His primary responsibility is as a blocking back. However, he has shown a few flashes as a receiver out of the backfield.

On the season, he has 2 receptions for 32 yards. One of the plays produced this memorable stiff arm on a New York Jets defender in last week’s lopsided 54-13 blowout win over the Patriots’ AFC East rivals.

🇩🇪 FB JAKOB JOHNSON STIFF ARM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ch5wP0DNHn — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 24, 2021

According to Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley, the team calls Johnson (who was born in Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany) the “German Tank” because of his proficiency using stiff arms.

Tight ends coach Nick Caley calls Jakob Johnson 'The German Tank' "Any time you can see the big guy get out in the open field – he got to use the stiff arm there." — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) October 26, 2021

The stiff arm was so impressive, it drew a shoutout from Bill Belichick in the postgame speech.

“How do we feel about a 54-piece?!” Inside the locker room after yesterday’s home win. pic.twitter.com/MNdfmg2lF7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2021

There’s nothing like a Patriots post-game celebration. Regimented, but still joyous.

How is the Patriots’ Run Game Faring This Season?

Johnson has done his part to help pave the way for the Patriots’ running backs. While he isn’t in on all of Harris’ rushes, Johnson’s lead blocking is at least partially responsible for his teammate’s strong start to the season.

Harris has battled some injuries and some fumbling issues, but he’s having an excellent year. Through the first seven games of the season, Harris has 437 rushing yards with 5 TDs. Both totals have him ranked in the Top 10 in the NFL.

