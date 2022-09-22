Patriots Top WR May Miss Crucial Week 3 Matchup Due to Knee Injury

The New England Patriots are preparing for an important matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 but they may have to do so without their best wide receiver.

Jakobi Meyers missed his second straight day of practice due to a knee injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported earlier in the week that Meyers got his knee checked out by medical staff. While Rapoport said that tests didn’t show a significant injury, the wide receiver has yet to practice this week.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers spent today getting his knee checked out, per me and @MikeGiardi. He was a DNP at practice. Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

So far in 2022, Meyers has been the Patriots best wide receiver. Meyers has 13 receptions for 150 yards per Pro Football Reference. With 19 targets, he has been Mac Jones‘ favorite pass catcher to look for this season.

Who Can Step up if Meyers Can’t Play?

Right behind Meyers in terms of output is Nelson Agholor. The pass catcher has nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown this season for New England.

One player who has had a rough start to his Patriots career is DeVante Parker. It seemed like Parker would be the top wide receiver for New England after being acquired via a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

So far in 2022, Parker has only been targeted four times and has one reception for nine yards per Pro Football Reference.

The Patriots will be hoping to get more from Parker in the coming weeks and if Meyers is forced to miss time, Week 3 might be the perfect occasion.

Vince Wilfork Has Message for Patriots Ahead of Week 3

The former nose tackle and Patriots legend is in town as he will be enshrined into the Patriots Hall of Fame this week. When speaking to the media after getting fitted for his red jacket on Thursday, Wilfork mentioned that he hopes he can talk to the team prior to New England hitting the field.

“Hopefully (Friday) I can have some time where I can go, because I would love to see the team,” Wilfork said. “I would love to go see Bill (Belichick) and the staff and everybody. Every time I’m in town, I want to. That’s what I want to do because I think it’s important not only for me, but for the players to understand. Even though I’ve been gone from the game for a while, sometimes it’s good to hear somebody else say something other than a coach always saying it. Anytime Bill can have somebody who played under him come back and kind of give some knowledge and speak some wisdom, I think players take it differently. So it might click on them like, ‘Dang, Bill just told me that last week, and here’s Vince telling me the same thing.’ It kind of puts you in a different mindset.

“So I’m hoping I can get over there (Friday). I don’t know yet, but that’s the goal, because I love being around. I love showing my face. Boston’s been great to me, the organization has been super wonderful, and Bill, he’s always, always been there for me. If I have a chance to get over there … it would make me happy, especially going against a team in the Ravens where we have a little rivalry there. I have a few things I would love to tell the team to get them ready for Sunday. So we’re going to see if we can make that happen.”